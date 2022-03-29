Hot off a wild new monthly deal at an incredible price, T-Mobile has returned with a new perk for its customers. Through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program, the carrier aims to provide extra value to its user base, fighting off the competition with perks and prizes. Soon, baseball die-hards will be able to grab yourself a whole year of Major League Baseball games just by being a subscriber. A total home run, if I do say so myself.

Starting on April 5th, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile users can grab a one-year subscription to MLB.tv. The service usually runs for $140, allowing you to stream live and on-demand out-of-market MLB games in HD, with full DVR controls. You also get unrestricted access to the MLB app and everything that entails, including enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking. In-market audio streams are also here if you're looking to follow home games without missing a second of the action.

It's not the first time the carrier has offered this perk. T-Mobile's partnership with the MLB is going ten years strong, with this particular offer returning for its seventh year. According to CMO Mike Katz, users streamed 36 million hours of baseball last year through the platform. That's a ton of viewership, making it one of T-Mobile's most popular perks on its platform.

This deal totally knocks it out of the park, but you shouldn't wait too long if you want it. To redeem your free year of streaming, download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and check the details on how to redeem it. The window opens on April 5th at 5:00 AM ET and closes on April 12th at 4:59 AM ET. That's next week, so act quickly.

