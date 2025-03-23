AI tools are revolutionizing productivity, and many offer essential features for free. From grammar fixes to creative projects, these platforms help you get things done without draining your wallet. This roundup highlights top AI tools that balance free functionality with premium upgrades. Some of these AI tools are available for Android, and others are available as web apps or browser extensions, making them perfect if you use a Chromebook or PC.

11 Grammarly fixes writing mistakes before you hit send

Grammarly is an AI-powered writing assistant that improves writing by detecting grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors and providing real-time style and tone suggestions. It integrates with popular applications such as the best browsers and Microsoft Office.

Grammarly is useful for writing emails, essays, blog posts, and social media content. It also suits non-native English speakers and those looking to improve their writing. Grammarly is accessible via its web editor, dedicated app, and browser extensions for error-free writing across platforms.

10 Pixlr makes design effortless and fun

Pixlr is a browser-based photo editing and design tool that uses AI to simplify editing for beginners and professionals. It features object and background removal, generative fill, face swap, noise removal, and an image generator.

Drag-and-drop and layer-based editing make Pixlr easy for anyone. The free version includes essential editing tools with ads and 50 AI usage currency. If you need more editing, you can buy credits or premium.

9 ElevenLabs generates AI voices that sound human

ElevenLabs is an AI-powered text-to-speech platform that generates lifelike voices with realistic intonation, pauses, and emotional expression that closely mimics human speech from text. Key features include voice cloning, multi-language support, real-time speech generation, and customizable tone adjustments.

Voice cloning replicates voices using provided audio samples but demands high-quality audio samples. The free version supports 32 languages and offers thousands of unique voices, but it has a 10-minute limit per month.

8 Bing Image Creator turns words into art

Bing Image Creator uses DALL·E 3 AI to convert text prompts into four images in seconds. It works best with Microsoft Edge but is accessible from any browser via the website or Bing Chat. The platform is user-friendly and does not require artistic or technical expertise.

Bing Image Creator is free with a Microsoft account login. While free, it can generate inaccurate results with distorted text or anatomy and lacks advanced editing options. However, it excels at creating avatars, designing backgrounds, and conceptualizing ideas.

7 Teal uses AI to make your resume stand out

Teal is an AI-powered resume and career growth platform that simplifies creating, refining, and customizing resumes. It leverages machine learning, keyword optimization, and real-time feedback to generate resumes that match job descriptions and meet ATS standards.

Its web-based interface guides you step-by-step and provides tailored resume bullet points, cover letter assistance, LinkedIn profile tips, and a job-tracking dashboard that organizes applications and deadlines. The free plan covers essential resume building, but some AI insights and premium features require a paid upgrade.

6 Perplexity AI is the AI search engine you need

Perplexity AI is a research tool that joins the efficiency of a traditional search engine with ChatGPT's conversational style. When you enter a query, it searches the web and returns accurate responses with clickable footnotes linking to sources. It works well for general knowledge, current events, homework help, and trivia.

Perplexity supports follow-up questions and retains context for seamless topic exploration. It is available via its web interface without login. Perplexity also has a mobile app with voice search and a browser extension.

The service is free, easy to use, and delivers timely, authoritative information. However, its AI-generated summaries may oversimplify topics or misinterpret nuances, so verify sources for critical research.

5 ChatGPT helps you write, code, and create

ChatGPT by OpenAI is an intuitive and conversational large language model. It remembers previous conversation parts to provide contextually relevant replies. From your prompts, ChatGPT generates structured and creative texts such as essays, stories, poems, and coding scripts. The free tier covers most general needs.

However, upgrading to ChatGPT Plus unlocks more powerful models, increased chat limits, and extra features like access to the Sora text-to-video generator. ChatGPT may produce plausible yet incorrect answers. It may state misinformation or misinterpret nuanced prompts due to training limitations. Verify critical or detailed queries independently.