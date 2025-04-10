Summary YouTube is launching "Music Assistant," an AI tool within Creator Music (currently for some US creators) that generates custom, royalty-free instrumental background music for longer videos based on user prompts.

Building on the Dream Tracks experiment, this new feature offers granular control over the generated music's style, instruments, and mood, providing an alternative to often-used CC0 tracks.

YouTube is also testing a feature to automatically synchronize imported content in Shorts with chosen audio, aiming to simplify the editing process for short-form video creators.

Roughly one year after YouTube started experimenting with letting users generate music using the AI-powered Dream Tracks feature, the streaming giant is now further building upon the feature with 'Music Assistant.'

While Dream Tracks primarily focused on generating short music clips, the new AI Music Assistant feature is designed to generate background music for long-form YouTube videos, and it is rolling out to some US-based creators now.

Announced by the streaming giant in a new Creator I