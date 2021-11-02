The stable release should be right around the corner

Samsung has been running the One UI 4/Android 12 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series since mid-September, with three beta builds being rolled out packing plenty of changes and improvements. Last week, the company stopped enrolling new members onto the One UI 4 beta program, hinting that the final public release of the update is close. Samsung has now dropped a fourth beta of One UI 4 with numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.

The 800MB+ update ZUK1 firmware for the Galaxy S21 series fixes the Wi-Fi hotspot issues, performance degradation that cropped up when the screen resolution was bumped to WQHD, lock screen blurring, and random terminations of the One UI launcher. Another notable change in this update is the removal of the stretch "overscroll" effect at the end of a list that was present in previous beta builds.

Additionally, the latest One UI 4 beta build contains updates for many of Samsung's apps, including Galaxy Wearable, Calculator, Smart Switch, Samsung Health, and Voice Recorder.

If you own a Galaxy S21 and are a part of the Android 12 beta program, the latest beta should already be available for download on your device.

Given the number of bugs the latest One UI 4 beta fixes for the Galaxy S21 series, it is likely that the final public release of the update is not far away. In fact, this could very well be the 'Release Candidate' build from Samsung, as it looks to squash all remaining bugs before possibly rolling out the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 update later this month.

