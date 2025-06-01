Google Photos has been the undisputed king of cloud photo management for years. However, as my privacy concerns grew, I looked for alternatives. I tried OneDrive, but I wanted a place where my precious memories belong to me, not a tech giant. After much searching and experimentation, I discovered Immich, an open source, self-hosted solution that meets my needs and exceeds my expectations.

What exactly is Immich, anyway?

Before I go over Immich's advantages, let's have a quick word about it. Immich is an open source, self-hosted alternative to Google Photos. The entire service runs on your hardware rather than storing the media library on a company's servers. It offers a robust web view and native mobile apps for Android phones and iPhones, allowing you to access your media library on the go.

You get the advanced features of a modern photo management system without giving up privacy or relying on third-party cloud providers.

Unmatched privacy and data ownership