The modern smartwatch isn't everyone's cup of tea. Sure, wearables are packed with features, but that's why a traditionalist — or simply someone looking for a more minimal experience — may not like them. On top of that, the limited battery life typically offered by most models can take some getting used to, frustrating those that aren't looking to charge another device every night. That's where Fossil's not-so-smart Hybrid lineup comes in, bridging the gap between regular watches and smartwatches by offering the best of both worlds. Today, this lineup is expanding with another hybrid offering with the "Gen 6" moniker.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in two styles: Machine and Stella (via Android Authority). The former is the larger of the two, with a 45mm case surrounded by a textured bezel, while the latter's 40.5mm case is better suited for smaller wrists. Colorways for Machine include Black, Silver, and Smoke, all of which are less extravagant than the shades Stella comes in: Rose Gold, Silver, and Two-tone. You also get a selection of interchangeable bands to choose from for both variants.

The most significant feature of the new watch has to be Amazon Alexa support — users can interact with Alexa using voice commands through the built-in microphone. There's also a brand new SpO2 sensor onboard. An e-ink display allows the watch to rack up an impressive two weeks of battery life, much more than what the average smartwatch can offer.

Fossil says it has updated the watch's interface to better adapt to its circular design for a better experience. It's also redesigned the Fossil Smartwatches companion app for Android and iOS, which now sports more personalization options and lets users check their activity metrics at a glance.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid will be available for $229 starting June 27 on Fossil.com or through company stores, and an extra $20 will fetch you the metallic bracelet model.