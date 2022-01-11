Microsoft has announced its plans to close its mobile racing game Forza Street less than two years from its US debut on mobile. Seeing that the game was a lazy rebrand of an already failed PC and tablet racing game previously known as Miami Street, this closure isn't surprising. The rebrand happened when plans were announced for the racer to make its way from the Microsoft Store to Android and iOS. Clearly, Microsoft knew something we didn't, and so Forza's name was used to push the mobile version out the door as if it was something new. Unsurprisingly, it turns out that Forza fans familiar with the racing series weren't keen on a tap-based casual racing game where you can't steer your car, and so Microsoft has announced that Forza Street isn't long for this world. It's set to close sometime this Spring.

The in-game monetization in Forza Street has already been shut off, and the prices for items in the game's shop have been discounted, so those still holding currency have an easy way to spend it before the game is closed in Spring. Microsoft is also offering refunds to anyone who has purchased in-game currency in the last 30 days, which is nice to see that fans won't be left holding the bag. We don't yet have a hard date for the Spring shutdown, though I'm sure more details will be announced as we inch closer to the closure.

So yeah, Microsoft took a failed casual PC racing game, renamed it for mobile to capitalize on the Forza namesake, and is now shutting the game down less than two years from its launch. While I can't say for sure that all of this was done on purpose to recoup the cost of developing this awful racing game, what I can say is that these moves are expected, which is why it's never a good idea to get invested in branded free-to-play cash grabs filled with in-app purchases.

