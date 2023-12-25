Formovie may not be a household name in the United States, but this innovative company captured the attention of the tech community with the Formovie Theater projector, one of the best home theater projectors you can buy currently. While that's a flagship product with a price to match, Formovie is back with its latest offering, the Xming Page One projector, poised to make waves in the world of more affordable projectors.

With features like the Google TV operating system, LCD projection, and the rare Netflix certification many of its rivals lack, the Xming Page One aims to offer a cinematic experience that won't break the bank. But, like any budget-friendly product, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. I've been binging movies and TV shows on this projector for over two weeks, and I'm ready to spill the beans on what makes it shine and where it falters.

Formovie Xming Page One Projector 8 / 10 $400 $499 Save $99 The Xming Page One projector is meant for those seeking a hassle-free and versatile home entertainment experience. With the latest Google TV interface, free live TV channels, screen mirroring, and the coveted Netflix certification, it combines seamless convenience and smart features. While it could use a bit more brightness and fewer performance hiccups, it offers more than enough value to deserve its spot on page one of your buying options. Brand Xming Native Resolution 1080p ANSI Lumens 300 Projection Technology LCD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Throw Ratio 1.25:1 HDR Yes Audio 2x5W OS Google TV Lamp Life 20,000 hours Mounting Type Table top, tripod Image Size 40 to 120 inches Ports 1x USB, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio RAM 2GB Storage 16GB Color Depth 8-bit Power source Wired Battery life NA Pros Premium look and feel

Price and availability

The early bird catches the discounts

The Xming Page One had already been doing the rounds on crowdfunding platforms before opening retail pre-orders in November 2023, with general availability across major regions in Europe, North America, and Asia starting December 15th. The Page One has been launched under the Xming sub-brand instead of Formovie, most likely due to some licensing arrangements. (For the uninitiated, Formovie is a collaboration between Xiaomi and Appotronics Corporation, one of the leading names in projectors and laser TVs.)

With an MSRP of $499, Xming Page One celebrated its retail launch with a limited-time $100 discount. Moreover, at the time of writing this, the company is also offering a complimentary projector stand for Xming Page One buyers. The company proudly claims that this projector is the world's first LCD smart projector to feature built-in certified Google TV and certified Netflix. It is only available on Formovie's official website at launch, but you can expect to find it on popular online retailers like Amazon in due time.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Feels more expensive than it is

Right from the moment you unbox the Xming Page One projector, you notice a premium feeling. In the box, you get the projector, a charging adapter, a power cord, a Bluetooth remote control, and a user manual to get you started. It's evident that Formovie has invested in creating a premium look and feel for this projector. The olive green exterior with tasteful gold accents gives it a touch of sophistication that sets it apart from the mundane. The projector's front and rear facades are tastefully adorned with air vents and speaker grilles.

The matte finish on the entire body is a practical touch, keeping those pesky fingerprints and smudges at bay. But it's clearly not just about functionality; it's about making a statement in your living space, which is a good thing because, unlike the compact and flat profiles of most small projectors, this one takes a different route with an elevated cubic form that demands a dedicated spot on your living room table or bedside shelf. While its distinctive design is a visual delight, it might not be the easiest to tuck away discreetly into your surroundings if that's your style.

On the rear face of the projector, you'll find all the essential ports you need for connectivity. These include a power input port, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio out. However, one notable design feature is the absence of height-adjustable feet or a built-in tilt stand. This can be slightly inconvenient, as it may require you to position the projector at a higher level or resort to creative methods to achieve the optimal projection angle from lower surfaces.

Projection features and setup

Easy setup, smart features

Close

Setting up the Formovie Xming One was a breeze, and I was pleasantly surprised by the user-friendly process. As soon as I powered it on, my Android phone chimed in with a notification to set up a new device. My Google account was signed in to the projector a few quick clicks later, and my favorite apps had already begun downloading.

You can also set up and control the Xming Page One via the Google Home app, which is available for iOS and Android devices. The Bluetooth remote that comes with the Xming One is very similar to those found with most smart TVs. It features dedicated buttons for launching YouTube and Netflix and also supports voice commands through Google Assistant.

This projector employs an LCD projection system, which delivers better brightness and eliminates the possibility of the notorious rainbow effect compared to DLP projectors. It's lit by a long-lasting LED source with a promised lifespan of up to 20,000 hours. A notable feature here is the fully enclosed light engine, which earns it a dustproof IP5X rating and addresses one of the longstanding drawbacks of traditional LCD projectors, which is the development of unsightly black spots and screen burn-in issues due to dust ingress.

The Xming Page One offers auto-keystone correction and autofocus, ensuring your image is perfectly aligned within seconds, even if the projector is off-center. It even has an auto-obstacle avoidance feature, which I was experiencing for the first time. These features work as advertised for the most part. However, in my specific setup, I did find it necessary to perform some manual keystone adjustments and focus calibration for optimal results.

Regarding technical specifications, the 1.25:1 throw ratio, 300 ANSI Lumens brightness, and 2000:1 typical contrast ratio align with what you'd expect from projectors in this price range. The Xming Page One can project an image size ranging from 40 inches all the way up to 120 inches. For the ideal viewing experience, I'd recommend sticking to a screen size of 100 inches or less.

To achieve an approximate 100-inch screen size, I had to position the projector around 10 feet away from the wall, which was just about the space I had in my bedroom anyway. So, some planning might be needed to get the perfect setup.

Image quality

Gets the job done

The Xming Page One boasts a native 1080p resolution and can support content up to 1440p, offering a solid foundation for your cinematic experience. At a 100-inch screen size, the image quality and pixel density hold up well, although the image looks much crisper and brighter at around 70–80 inches. Its brightness of 300 ANSI lumens is great for the price, but it's not dramatically good or anything.

Xming Page One Projector with room lights off Xming Page One Projector with room lights on Close

Realistically speaking, you can't use this projector during the daytime or with the lights on (as with any other projector in this price range). However, in dark or dimly lit rooms, the brightness is more than enough for an immersive watching experience. It offers various picture modes, along with manual controls for brightness, contrast, and color tuning, allowing you to tailor the image to your preferences.

The Xming Page One supports HDR and performs well with streaming services like YouTube and Netflix. However, compared to a TV, you may notice that the colors exhibit a slightly washed-out effect, and the black levels, while reasonably good, don't provide the same depth in dynamic range. It's important to remember that this projector's performance is on par with its price range.

Close

While the projector performs well during content playback, I noticed that text appeared slightly out of focus around the edges (especially the right edge) when the screen size was around 100 inches. It's not a significant issue for general viewing and was only noticeable while navigating within the settings menu or browsing for content in apps. But if you plan to use the projector extensively for text-heavy content like presentations, a smaller screen size of around 60–70 inches might yield better results.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Xming One lacks specific features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) or ultra-low input lag. However, it features an HDMI 2.1 port, which allows gaming at 1080p @60Hz. As for the projector's built-in fans, they are not loud enough to disrupt your movie nights, but they also don't reach the "whisper-level" quietness as advertised. You may still hear a subtle white noise beneath your content.

Sound and software

Google TV goodness

The built-in stereo speakers on the Formovie Xming One are serviceable for regular use and provide adequate volume. However, they lack a wide soundstage, making an external speaker setup a wise addition for more immersive movie nights. Including Dolby audio processing and preset sound modes gives you some flexibility to fine-tune your audio experience.

One standout feature of this projector is its Netflix certification. Even some of the priciest projectors require workarounds to access the streaming giant, and having access to all your favorite apps directly without any external stick or device is a major win.

Close

Running on Google TV sets the Xming Page One apart from many projectors in its price range, which often rely on older versions of Android TV. Google TV offers an updated UI experience with a focus on personalized content recommendations, complete with access to content from live TV channels (though that may require subscriptions to services like YouTube TV or Sling).

It's worth noting that occasional stutters and lags in navigation or app launches, along with rare instances of YouTube videos refusing to play, mar an otherwise smooth experience. These performance hiccups might stem from storage or RAM limitations, but I've observed similar issues in other Android TV devices, so it might just be a broader lack of OS optimization on Google's part.

Competition

Established quality vs. Smart functionality

If you prioritize picture quality and prefer established brands, projectors like the BenQ TH575 and Epson Home Cinema 880 could be an appealing proposition for around $500. They offer superior brightness and color accuracy, delivering a top-notch viewing experience. However, remember that these aren't smart projectors, so you'll need to use a streaming device or connect to a laptop or console for content.

If you're comfortable purchasing a separate streaming device or don't mind using your laptop or phone as the source, non-smart projectors like the GooDee YG600 Plus are a cost-effective choice. It's priced under $200 and promises higher brightness and bigger screen sizes. You can also use screencasting from your phone with such projectors. The trade-off? They aren't smart, requiring an external source for content or app downloads.

If you're looking for hassle-free smart projectors similar to the Xming Page One, consider the XGIMI Elfin Mini. Although it's a bit more expensive at $599, it offers higher brightness and a much smaller footprint than the Page One. However, it's important to note that it doesn't come with Netflix support and runs on the older Android TV 10.0 interface. Lastly, if portability is a priority, a battery-powered projector like the XGIMI MoGo 2 could be worth exploring.

Beyond that, there's a league of other smart projectors with Netflix certification and all the smart features, but most hail from lesser-known brands, so be sure to do your homework before taking the plunge.

Should you buy the Xming Page One projector?

A unique fusion of features and value

If you're on the hunt for a fuss-free projector that brings together the world of built-in apps and live TV, screen mirroring, and a decent brand name, then the Xming Page One is a one-of-its-kind pick, especially at its discounted price of $399. It packs a punch with the Google TV platform and Netflix certification — a feature often absent in this budget-friendly category. The picture quality is quite good for the price, and it helps that the projector itself looks like a thing of beauty.

While a tad more brightness or fewer performance hiccups would have been the cherry on top, these aren't exceptional quirks when considering the broader landscape of competitors in its price range. You only need to remember that the image quality here takes a dip as you increase the screen size, with visible softness around the edges at 100+ inches.

Some options outshine the Xming Page One in one or two specific aspects, but they may falter in others. It's the classic trade-off game, where a projector might excel in brightness but lack the smart features you desire, or vice versa. But as far as a well-rounded one-size-fits-all package goes, Xming Page One definitely deserves to be on page one of your consideration list.