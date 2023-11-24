You can find great deals on some of the best Android phones this Black Friday. Google's latest flagship — the Pixel 8 Pro — is available for up to $200 off, making it much more affordable. But if you can't stretch your budget for the 8 Pro and are not interested in the Pixel 7a due to its small size, consider getting last year's Pixel 7 Pro. Google's 2022 flagship phone still holds its own a year later, especially with its AI features. And this shopping season, you can get the phone for as low as $649 after a massive $250 off.

Why you should jump on this Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deal

You don't always need the latest and greatest Pixel to experience Google's take on Android. The Pixel 7 Pro offers largely the same experience as its successor at a lower price point. The 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel ensures you will never feel the display is cramped and gives you enough room to run multiple apps simultaneously.

Admittedly, the Tensor G2 chip inside the phone is probably the Pixel's weakest link. It tends to run hot, with battery life being strictly average despite a massive 5,000mAh+ cell. But Google appears to have made considerable improvements in these areas with Android 14. Many Pixel users report their phone is running cooler and lasting longer after installing the latest Android release.

Look past the Tensor chip, and you'll be impressed with the Pixel 7 Pro's cameras and its stunning image quality. Even the 5x telephoto shooter can capture amazing pictures, even in challenging situations. Like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a slew of AI-based features to elevate your image-taking experience further.

If you can't spend $800 for the Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday, the Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent buy at its discounted price of $650. You should also consider buying last year's Pixel if you are not a heavy user or think the Pixel 8-exclusive features won't benefit you much. But if you plan to use your phone for the next 4–5 years and want a phone with a fantastic set of cameras and an equally impressive display, stretch your budget by $150 and get the Pixel 8 Pro. You can even get the phone for as low as $50 during this shopping event if you have a recent phone to trade in.