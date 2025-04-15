Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $310 $520 Save $210 The Fire TV 4-Series is one of Amazon's budget smart TV options, but it still manages to deliver 4K resolution, a range of picture technologies, and access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. $310 at Amazon

Amazon is showing up right now for entertainment lovers in search of a deal. It's knocked 40% off the 55-inch model of the Fire TV 4-Series smart TV, which brings its price down to just $310. This smart TV usually goes for $520, making this deal good for a whopping $210 in savings. Amazon does have it marked as a limited time deal, however, so act quickly, as there's no telling long how long this pricing will last

Why you should buy the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Streaming devices are a great way to access your favorite content if you already have a TV, but if you want such features built directly into the TV, that's where smart TVs come in. Amazon Fire TVs are some of the more affordable smart TVs out there, and the 4-Series is packed with features. This 55-inch model will come with apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ onboard, with more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes accessible in total.

When it comes to kicking back with all of that content, you can do so in front of a 4K Ultra HD display. This is four times the resolution of Full HD 1080p. Picture technologies like HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus add vibrancy and a clearer image than HD, as well as brighter colors. The TV can also playback 4K video at up 60fps, making this a solid option if you're into gaming.

The Fire TV 4-Series comes with four HDMI ports, which will allow you to connect peripheral devices like Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles. Additionally, peripheral smart home equipment can connect as well. With Alexa onboard, the Fire TV 4-Series can control certain smart home devices, but the voice assistant can also come in handy when trying to find your way through all of the TV's accessible content.

If you're ready for a new TV, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has just about everything most will be looking for. This 55-inch model includes quite a bit of savings, as it's marked down from $520 to just $310. This is one of the best prices the smart TV has seen, so don't hesitate to pounce on this deal if it sounds like the right TV for you.