We're nearly two months into a Pixel 9 world, and having used the Pixel 9 Pro (or its foldable companion) as my daily driver for the bulk of that time, I'm finally starting to come to some long-term conclusions that tight review periods make impossible. For me, it's the absolute disappointment of this year's roundup of AI features. While I expected Pixel Studio to flop right out of the gate — albeit not to the degree it has — Google's dedicated screenshots app seems pretty promising during my early hands-on time. Unfortunately, I'm not sure it lived up to my high hopes.

For one thing, I'm not sure this app needed to exist. To echo my fellow AP editor Taylor Kerns in his excellent piece from last month, Pixel Screenshots existing outside of Google Photos means there are simply too many places to find these images. Duplicating functionality doesn't make a tool any easier to use — just ask Samsung if you need proof. Even worse, though, is how Google seemingly doesn't understand how disposable the vast majority of screenshots are, something inherently understood by, of all companies, Apple.

Not every screenshot needs to be a lasting memory, Google

There's a reason they don't back up to Photos by default, after all

During the first few weeks with the Pixel 9 series, I made a concerted effort to use all of its new AI-powered tricks — including Pixel Screenshots. This isn't necessarily a review of Pixel Screenshots, but I'll say, I've found the entire experience pretty underwhelming. Even putting aside how frustrating its name is (it's just "Screenshots" in the app drawer, while Pixel Studio retains its branding — this leaves me floundered every time I open the app), I really struggled to justify the amount of space Google's on-device AI models take up on my Pixel 9 Pro compared to how sluggish it is to process screenshots of my fantasy football team.

And really, that is the problem with Pixel Screenshots. Looking through the screengrabs I've captured on my Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — the ones I haven't deleted, that is — nearly all of them are inessential. Sure, I've got a few vital pieces of information in here, like a drink ideas folder I started after trying umeshu at a ramen spot in Toronto. But largely speaking, my screenshots are made up of saved tweets, chat threads, and snippets from online editorials I found worth sharing.

In nearly every example, these screenshots were saved not to be added to an ever-growing library filtered and sorted by Gemini, but to send to a friend in a text message, only to be forgotten about seconds later. Nothing about Pixel Screenshots makes this aspect of my life easier. Instead, Google has seemingly placed a greater importance on my collection than I ever thought possible, while I'll I'm asking for is an easier way to delete these images from my phone for good.

Google needs to take a page out of Apple's playbook

Screenshots should be salvageable and disposable

At the risk of sounding a little too positive towards Apple, the iPhone is the one device I've used in the past year that seems to understand why you're screenshotting something. Since iOS 11, Apple has used the same basic UI whenever you capture your display, whether you're on an iPhone or an iPad. You'll see a little preview of the image move to the bottom-left corner of your screen, and tapping it brings up a host of editing and sharing tools.

If that sounds familiar despite being an Android user, it's because Google practically stole this exact style for Android 11 three years later. While Samsung has stuck with its toolbar preview (which I quite like), Pixel phones function nearly identically to their Apple counterparts — but without the same level of utility. Likewise, you used to be able to delete screenshots directly from the notification tray, but once again, on Pixel, that feature no longer exists.

Although it's admittedly hidden under a poorly-labeled "Done" button, Apple gives iPhone users a few options for keeping screenshots that aren't lying in its (similarly poorly optimized) share menu. You can save an image to Photos, Files, or as a Quick Note immediately, or you can delete the capture entirely, an option that also exists outside this menu under the trash can icon. What's here that isn't on Pixel, though, is copy and delete, which has become my go-to strategy for sharing screenshots whenever I'm using an iPhone or iPad.

It turns sharing into a quick and simple process. Screenshot, tap done, tap copy and delete. You'll be returned to your previous display, and you can now go into Telegram, Slack, or whatever app you intended to use this image in and can share it through good, old-fashioned keyboard commands — except, you know, without the keyboard. You don't have to worry about an entire library of memes and out-of-context snippets taking up storage on your device, or setting aside time on a Saturday to organize your library. They're gone the moment you hit send.

In contrast, trying to do the same thing on a Pixel device is an exercise in futility. You can easily share or delete the photo, but doing both requires some quick maneuvering on the part of the user. Rather than tapping the image itself — which, on the Pixel 9, opens the Screenshots app — you need to tap the edit button, which opens a new window. From there, you can save the screenshot to the app of your choosing, and then return to the markup UI through your recent apps list. Finally, you can delete whatever you just captured. This, unsurprisingly, sucks.

This isn't a hard concept to master, Google

Or, at least, it shouldn't be

It's not like Google needs to copy from Apple's playbook directly. A toggle in Samsung's never-ending list of settings allows you to auto-delete screenshots after sharing, which accomplishes a similar feat (albeit with less control). But looking at the Pixel Screenshots UI, I can't help but think there's plenty of space to add an option to do exactly what I'm describing, complete with its own little icon.

I appreciate the thought and care behind something like Pixel Screenshots, and truly, I hope it continues to improve in future Feature Drops. That said, I can't help but wonder if this proves Google's fundamental misunderstanding of how the vast majority of people think about screenshots — not as key pieces of vital information that can't be lost to time, but as fleeting glimpses of whatever you've found that's worth sharing to a group chat. I think Android — or, at least, the Pixel's flavor of Android — can and should make room for both.