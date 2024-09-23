Key Takeaways A clone of Flappy Bird is available on GitHub at under 100KB. It's free to play and open source.

The game's speed is tied to framerate, impacting difficulty. Adjust to 60FPS for original gameplay.

It is easy to sideload the APK from GitHub for a nostalgic Flappy Bird experience. Development is active.

You may have read the news that there is a remake of Flappy Bird coming soon, or maybe you read that the people who are remaking the game have nothing to do with the original creator Dong Nguyen, despite insinuating the remake was created with the help of its predecessor (an ambiguous claim likely made on purpose). As you can imagine, the hype for the remake died fast. But I do have some good news. An enterprising developer over on GitHub has created a clone of the original game, and not only is it free, but it's also open source, and you can sideload the APK right now to take it for a spin as one of Android's best arcade games.

Why make a Flappy Bird clone?

Short answer: Why not

Source: VadimBoev

If you are wondering why someone would clone Flappy Bird, here are the words of the cloner VadimBoev (above). The idea was to make a version of Flappy Bird written only in C, producing an APK that clocks in at less than 100KB. VadimBoev succeeded, and so has released the APK on GitHub. It is open source, and of course, the APK is free, so not only can anyone play, but anyone can also contribute to development.

But not everything is perfect

You will need to adjust your framerate to adjust the game's difficulty

Upon installation of the APK, if you happen to use a high-framerate device above 60FPS, you will notice that this version of Flappy Bird is much more difficult than you remember. Correctly pointed out by a user on GitHub, the game's speed is directly affected by your refresh rate. So the higher the refresh, the faster the game, and since this is a game all about timing your taps to get the bird through the gaps between pipes, playing at 120FPS proves very challenging. But not impossible, which brings an interesting twist to the gameplay; unintentional but interesting nonetheless.

So, if you want to play at the original game's difficulty, you will want to ensure your framerate is set to 60FPS. Then again, if you are looking for a challenge, keep your framerate high. At the very least, the choice is yours, even if it is inconvenient to change your framerate just to play one game.

Grab this clone of Flappy Bird right now

GitHub has the latest APK

Close

While VadimBoev's clone of Flappy Bird isn't on the Play Store, you can easily sideload the game by grabbing the install file from GitHub. The current version is 1.1, only just updated less than a day ago, so development is still active, though there is no word if the game will see a fix for speed being tied to framerate. At the very least, we have a very competent version of Flappy Bird on our hands that is free to play without any ads in the way, is open source, ensuring it will remain free, and for me, offers even more fun by keeping your framerate high ensuring the game is as challenging as it gets. So what are you waiting for, install the game for some nostalgic Flappy Bird action.