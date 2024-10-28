Key Takeaways Ford's releasing an Android Auto update to streamline charging process for EV owners.

The update includes route planning integration for charging stations on Google Maps.

A new en-route battery pre-conditioning feature can improve charging and long-term battery health.

Modern cars and their one-display-fits-all touchscreen philosophy can be annoying at best, and dangerously distracting at worst. To make life a little easier and safer, Ford's releasing an Android Auto update to its battery EV owners to greatly streamline the charging process, and make it more effective while preserving all-important battery health.

Let Android Auto do the mapping

Find, schedule, and occupy yourself while using the right charging stations

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners have enjoyed charging station integration within route planning on Apple Maps for years. Ford noted in January that such an integration was in the works, and we've received official word that an over-the-air update is in the process of rolling out starting today.

Source: Ford

Range and charging station availability two of the biggest headaches when traveling long distances on battery. To alleviate both, the new routing features cover four extremely relevant points when you lay your entire trip out via Google Maps and let it guide your navigation:

An estimate of your battery level when arriving at each planned stop

Recommendations of which charger locations are best to target

The minimum recommended charge you should stick around to reach

Nearby amenities to keep your body fueled up and you from getting bored while waiting

Two more interesting improvements round out the long-requested integration. One is the addition of compatible Tesla Superchargers along the routes, which can only help, thanks to the networks' widespread installations. Even more novel, you'll be able to pre-condition your battery as you near a DC fast charger.

Close

Battery pre-conditioning might sound like an afterthought, but it's a meaningful feature that doesn't quite get enough attention. Heat is the enemy of battery cells, and in particular, charging outside the optimal temperature range can both slow the chemical process and unduly increase battery wear. As the most important component of an EV, every little bit of battery health help is a win.

Related 5 things Android Auto should learn from Apple CarPlay Google could improve a thing or two by cribbing from Apple's car-friendly dashboard

To take advantage of the new update, just make sure all your apps are fully updated (which you should be doing anyway), and connect your phone to your Ford EV's Android Auto as normal. Then hit the road with confidence and a full charge!