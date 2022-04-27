Android Auto has been around for years and has been available in cars from many manufacturers such as Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet. These days, buying a new car means your head unit will likely support it. Android Automotive, however, differs as it's a version of Android meant to power your whole car's infotainment experience. That software is much more recent, and we've only started to see it in cars over the past year.

Ford seems to be having some issues rolling out Android Automotive to its existing cars. The carmaker has delayed its Android Automotive transition by a few months, and it has also confirmed that 2022 cars won't be upgraded — including the recently-released Ford F-150 Lightning.

In a statement to The Verge (via 9to5Google), Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, confirmed that the transition to Android Automotive has been delayed until later in the Fall.

We’re making a lot of progress. I’m very impressed with the team that Google has put in place. They’ve been very accommodating — you can imagine that we don’t want a generic solution for the instrument panel for Mustang. We want, like, line lock to do a burnout. But it is slightly delayed, so that’ll be later in the fall.

In addition to this news, we also learned that all current 2022 models would not be upgraded to Android Automotive. This means that the 2022 version of the long-awaited Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, which is just now starting to ship to customers, will run Ford's Sync 4 platform, with no plans to upgrade it to an Android-based system. If you're waiting for that to upgrade, 2023 vehicles that will be announced in the second half of this year and the first half of 2023 should have Android Automotive, so wait a few months before making your next car purchase.

