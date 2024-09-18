Key Takeaways Xiaomi has surpassed Apple in monthly smartphone sales for the first time in August 2024.

Xiaomi's success has been attributed to offering a wide range of affordable devices in developing markets.

The company's growth is aided by slower innovation in flagship phones and improvements in its Android implementation.

Samsung mimics an iPhone design, Apple steals a Galaxy feature, and the two tech giants perpetually remain numbers 1 and 2 in smartphone sales worldwide. That's just the world we live in.

Until this month, that is, according to a report from Counterpoint Research (via /u/MishaalRahman). Xiaomi, whose Xiaomi 14 Ultra might be the best camera phone in the world, surpassed Apple in monthly sell-through volume during August for the first time since 2021.

While the Beijing-based manufacturer is rightfully known for its high-end devices, its emergence as one of the fastest-growing brands of the last year comes largely from extensive midrange-and-lower offerings, bolstered by value-focused sub-brands Redmi and Poco.

Xiaomi's winning worldwide strategy

Selling more devices for less money in emerging markets

Given its wide range of relatively affordable models, Xiaomi's recent success is even less surprising in light of the economic recovery seen in its most important regions since the beginning of 2024, which include India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Samsung and Apple may always be the go-to leaders in wealthier countries, but pragmatic buying decisions in developing markets mean companies like Xiaomi should continue to see good numbers worldwide.

Also contributing to its midrange market share grab is the relative slowdown in smartphone innovation of the last couple of years. Less meaningful flagship generational updates can lead to slower ownership turnover in cutting-edge market segments, slowing growth of the most expensive devices. And although Xiaomi may not live on the bleeding edge of AI and the most novel features, it continues to expand its ecosystem and tie devices together, while significantly refining and improving efficiency and development of its recently redesigned HyperOS Android implementation.

Which Xiaomi phone should you buy?

Sadly, US customers will continue to miss out on Xiaomi's best products. The company's US ban was lifted in May 2021, but it hasn't yet moved to make inroads into the stateside smartphone market. You can find some worthwhile Xiaomi tablets there, such as the excellent Redmi Pad Pro and compact Redmi Pad SE 8.7, but Xiaomi and its sub-brands' smartphones don't and likely won't see any US launches (or appropriate frequency band support) in the near future.