As the saying goes, there are only three constants in life, death, taxes, and football games. Today marks the continuation of this tradition, with Football Manager 2023 out now for mobile. Like last year's launch, there's no separate Touch version for Android, although it has returned to iOS and Nintendo Switch. As of today, you can purchase Football Manager 2023 Mobile for $9.99 from the Play Store.

Like all new Football Manager releases, 2023 Mobile introduces plenty of new features, including Team Talks. This is where you can provide on-the-spot feedback at pre-match or half-time to keep your top players true to form or turn underperforming players around. Your players will react to this feedback, and you can see their initial response and team-talk reactions.

Anyone can sign a star player, but spotting new talent is a skill. The new Development Hub will allow you to guide the development of young players by loaning them out for external feedback or pairing them with an experienced player.

Another new feature is the improved Manager Profile. The decisions you make for your players will reflect here as your traits evolve throughout your career. To help you manage your profile, the game will provide you with more detailed feedback on your decisions to prevent mistakes from going unnoticed.

While previous games had imitations of UEFA competitions, an official partnership has brought these tournaments into Football Manager 2023 Mobile. You can play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Finally, recruitment has been expanded. You'll get more feedback on your bids, and players can be influenced by factors beyond salary, such as the desire to play in overseas leagues.

Despite lacking the features of the console and PC versions, Football Manager 2023 contains plenty of features to make it worth buying over last year's version. Of course, it's also a fraction of the price of its bigger brothers, so this may be the perfect choice for anyone looking to take their managerial career on the go.