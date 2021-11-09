It's that time of year again. Sega has just launched its latest entry in its Football Manager simulation franchise, with Football Manager 2022 Mobile now available on the Google Play Store. Typically the Mobile version would launch with a separate streamlined Touch version on mobile, but it would appear that Football Manager 2022 Touch will only be available on the Nintendo Switch moving forward, which means the Touch version will no longer see a mobile release. Luckily Football Manager 2022 Mobile supports Chromebooks and Android tablets, alleviating any concerns that those with large screens would be left out. So if you've been eager to start your new season, as of this morning, you can grab Football Manager 2022 Mobile for $9.99 on both Android and iOS.

Above, you can watch the latest trailer for Football Manager 2022 Mobile, released yesterday in preparation for today's launch. The focus of this trailer is that FM22 offers the fastest way yet to get into the game, thanks to the new tactical templates where you can quickly select from a bunch of tactics, so you don't get bogged down with the finer details. Along with these new templates, fans can expect sixty new leagues (from 25 different nations) to select from, along with new scouting tools to build the perfect squad from the ground up.

Football Manager 2022 Mobile is a premium release that retails for $9.99 ($50 cheaper than the full-fledged PC and console versions), though there are a few in-app purchases in the game. These are primarily for cosmetics, but there is an optional in-game editor that's priced at $8.99. If you'd like to buy all of the game's IAPs in one fell swoop, that will run you $16.99, which honestly isn't that bad for a few extras that aren't necessary to enjoy the game. While the mobile version is much more streamlined compared to the PC and console titles, the mobile game is priced at a fraction of the price, so some concessions have been made. This is why Sega refers to the mobile version as "compact."

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Still, Sega's Football Manager franchise is one of the most famous soccer management sims out there, and even though Football Manager 2022 Mobile launched with a few bugs in tow (hence the 3.4 rating), many of these bugs have already been squashed. So if you're looking for the best way to play a compact version of FM22 while you're out and about, the mobile version of Football Manager 2022 is now available to fill that need.

Football Manager 2021 Touch lands on Android as a streamlined version of the simulation game As promised, the Touch edition is finally available

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email