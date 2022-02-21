Last year, Chrome brought back some Google Reader vibes by introducing the ability to follow sites from right within the browser on Android. But we haven't see any sign of it on other platforms until just recently.

A new patch has been submitted to the Chromium Gerrit which would allow the follow feature to be used on desktop (via Reddit). While the desire to implement is present, the biggest concerns doing so lie with resource costs to the desktop. Testing may proceed with a feature flag becoming available on a Chrome branch in the coming days and weeks. We'll keep an eye out for that.

Currently, users can tap on the ⋮ button in the address bar and then hit the Follow button to keep track of new stories from the website they're currently viewing. These stories can be found in the Following feed on the New Tab screen.

