Samsung brought back foldable phones in 2019. The Galaxy Fold set off a buzz in the industry, with other brands hoping to recreate Samsung's triumph. Phones were finally more than the generic rectangular slab we'd come to expect. Foldable phones changed the game with their larger screens, new AI features, and ability to function as mini-tablets.

Five years later, it seems the foldable phone has lost momentum. Despite brands like Google, Samsung, and Motorola pouring significant investments into future iterations, customer response has been modest. Many complain about the bulkiness, high price, and durability of foldable smartphones. The question remains, can foldable phones continue to build a market, or are they on the way out?

The reality of foldable phones

Are they worth the high price?

At their core, foldable phones offer an almost tablet-like screen experience, improving multitasking capabilities for career professionals. They look cool, too, with futuristic designs that brands have spent a fortune on. Within the first year of Samsung's Fold release, shoppers complained about the durability factor. The hinge design was not strong enough, which may have been why people were afraid to buy foldables. Over time, with more investment, durability has improved, but at what cost?

The Google Pixel Fold retails for $1,800, similar to the Galaxy Fold 6. In comparison, the flagship Pixel Pro costs under $1,000. This is a big price difference, making foldable phones a luxury pick for most consumers. Besides, foldable phones still can't compare to other pro models in battery life or camera specs.

Then there's the hinge issue. Most foldable phones use ultra-thin glass layered with plastic. This design makes them less durable than the usual Gorilla Glass on regular smartphones. There's also the crease where the phone bends, so no foldable can have a perfectly smooth screen. There will always be a visible fold line, which can make media viewing, gaming, or note-taking annoying.

The screens have IP water resistance, but it seems like many users have complained about dust resistance, which means these phones are not as rugged as you think. The hinge mechanism allows sand, dust, and other small particles to enter the phone, reducing its longevity over time.

Finally, while one of the biggest draws for foldable phones is multitasking, software development is still lacking. Many apps don't take full advantage of the larger screen real estate available on foldable devices.

For example, Instagram only got its UI update for larger screens in 2023, four years after the original Galaxy Fold launch. Most third-party apps are slow to adapt, leading to awkwardly stretched designs or blank spaces. Many apps still don't support multi-window properly, making foldables less useful for heavy app users.

What does the market say?

Sales have been declining, but there is still hope

Some believe that the question of whether foldable phones are on their way out is more of a fact than a possibility. In 2024, Samsung saw a 21 percent decline in foldable shipments, despite being one of the biggest manufacturers in the category. Statista also reported only 18 million in foldable phone sales, a fraction of the 1.2 billion smartphones sold globally.

Even with this data, tech brands still want to invest in foldables. Samsung is set to release the next iteration of its Galaxy Fold. Motorola, Xiaomi, and Apple, which is rumored to release a foldable in 2026, are actively investing in foldable technology.

Shoppers, however, aren't yet convinced. A recent CNET survey found that 52% of respondents were not interested in shopping for a foldable phone. This data will change yearly, but it's telling that five years into the launch of this technology, consumers aren't sold on the idea.

Regional data tells a different story. Though foldable phones may be declining in the US, markets in South Korea and China prefer them, thanks to brands like Oppo and Huawei releasing competitive options. Huawei will not release the groundbreaking tri-fold Mate X Ultimate, the world's first, in the US anytime soon.

Final verdict: Are foldable phones here to stay?

With continued investments in foldables and rumors that Samsung may release a tri-fold screen, it seems unlikely that manufacturers will phase them out soon.

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and despite its high price tag, it received largely positive reviews. If more companies don't start designing foldables below $1,000, it will be hard for the masses to afford one. With stellar budget options like the Google Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone SE, and Samsung Galaxy A series on the market, it's hard to believe shoppers will choose ultra-expensive foldables unless durability improves and prices drop.

For now, foldables have potential, but whether they can disrupt the smartphone market remains to be seen. One way foldable phones are evolving is that they're moving past the traditional book-style display, to rollable screens that expand and contract with a quick push. These phones are more compact and allow more flexibility with screen size. Whether these latest rollable phones will be the new "foldable" or just the next trend to nowhere remains to be seen.