For all the talk about how boring smartphones have become, why hasn't the alternative taken off more? I'm talking about foldable phones. These devices aren't the new kids on the block they once were, as we're coming up on the seventh generation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Instead, I think folding phones are in more of a teenage phase. Hear me out.

These unique marvels of technology are maturing to the point where the hardware is reliable, though not fully. They are more than capable of handling complex tasks, even if it takes a bit more effort to figure out the best way to use the tools a folding phone possesses. All the while, they offer great ways to find entertainment on a larger scale. Foldables are everything a traditional slab phone is, but with a little patience, much more is possible. However, without proper guidance and tools, regardless of the potential, folding phones and teenagers will struggle. After seven years, app development and adoption haven't picked up as we'd hoped.

It's about more than just choices

In hardware and software

Choice is a wonderful thing in life and in tech. Still, it's about more than having a choice. If purely having options made everyone happy, we'd have more than three phone brands competing in the US. Because we did at one point, but when competition is fierce, any tiny misstep can be magnified to the point of dooming a brand. This applies to foldable phones and the progress being made.

We don't have much of that in the US regarding smartphones, which also applies to foldables. Europe and Asia have access to all we do and more with brands like Honor's Magic V3, Oppo's Find N5, and Huawei's Mate XT. While we are short on brand options in the US, across the globe, foldable phone adoption hasn't taken off like many hoped. Look around you the next time you're out and about. How many folding phones do you notice? Likely not many, regardless of where you live.

Looking closer at the US market, we only have two or three brands on the Android side. If we didn't have foldables in those lineups, our options for choice would be more desolate. Even with brands that consumers have seemingly chosen to be the few, folding phones aren't becoming the norm. There are likely many reasons for this. Maybe it could be a lack of choice, but I doubt it. More likely, it's high prices, hardware that is less durable than slab phones, software that feels incomplete, and the lack of a premium camera experience.