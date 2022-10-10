Amazon's Prime Early Access event is just hours away, but if you have your heart set on a foldable, there's already a nice deal to be had right now. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be had for just $1,500, and that price is the same for both the 256 GB and 512 GB models, so you're getting a storage upgrade thrown in, too.

I know $1,500 may not sound like a huge discount, but when the phone costs $1,800, you'll take any discount you can get, especially when deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are few and far between outside carriers. That's $300 off the base model 256 GB configurations, and $420 off the 512 GB models, available in all three colors.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $420 off

$1,500 at Amazon

While the Z Fold 4 was an iterative update versus the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it did bring better battery life, slightly more optimized performance, and a subtle but important shift in aspect ratio. The only thing that didn't improve was the price, which makes deals like this even more valuable.

While the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is high, even when discounted, there's no denying that it's one of the best Android phones on the market today. Both the 6.2" cover display and 7.6" flexible inner display are capable of 120Hz and reach well over 1,000 nits in brightness. The crease, while still noticeable, is much more subtle this year, and the cameras are finally at the level you'd expect. Space constraints may have prevented Samsung from including the S22 Ultra camera array, but the sensors from the Galaxy S22+ are still excellent and a massive upgrade over what we had before.

The software experience saw an upgrade this year thanks to Android 12L, which makes apps more tablet-friendly and adds an excellent taskbar to the bottom of the display, which can be combined with navigation gestures or the old three-button nav bar. There hasn't been a better time to participate in the foldable revolution, and today's deal makes it even easier.

We'll be keeping an eye on more Prime Early Access deals as they start to go live tonight and tomorrow morning, and if you snag yourself a Galaxy Z Fold 4, make sure that before it arrives, you grab it a sturdy Galaxy Z Fold 4 case. Nothing's worse than your expensive new phone breaking because it slipped out of your sweaty hands!