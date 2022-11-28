The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.

Samsung Cases

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover $63 $90 Save $27 Samsung's Standing Cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the nicest cases I've ever used. The kickstand is sturdy and works in either orientation, and it can be pulled off the case and swapped with an S Pen holder, which also comes with the case. Saving $27 and getting this for $63 is a no-brainer. $63 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Samsung Silicone Grip Galaxy Z Fold 4 case $35 $50 Save $15 The Silicone Grip Cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 adds decent protection to your foldable without making it bulky. The standout feature is the strap on the back, which makes the device a lot easier to hold for those with smaller hands, and it works whether the phone is open or closed. At $35, this is a great Cyber Monday deal. $35 at Amazon

First-party accessories are almost always overpriced, so keeping an eye on them during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect way to grab one at a reasonable price. Both cases are great, but my favorite is the Standing Cover with S Pen. I have the Moss Gray to match my Graygreen Fold 4, and it's superb. The soft-touch finish is grippy and comfortable, resists fingerprints, and reassures you that you're less likely to drop it.

The real value in this case is in the attachments. The case has a slot on the back that can be paired with a kickstand or S Pen holder. The best part is that the S Pen comes in the box too, and its color matches the case. Using this case has transformed how I use my Fold 4 — I keep the S Pen attached most of the time and swap to the kickstand while watching Netflix over breakfast or when I'm wireless charging. That last point is the only downside: with the S Pen holder attached, wireless charging doesn't work.

The Grip Cover is effectively the same case, but the removable attachments have been swapped out for a strap, making the device easier to hold. This has all the advantages of using a pop socket without having to stick one on yourself.

If you drop your phones pretty frequently, you might want something more rugged than either of these cases. But otherwise, you can't go wrong with them.

Casetify

Source: Casetify Casetify Impact Series for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Casetify makes some of our favorite cases, and the Impact Series is no different. It offers solid protection for a thin case, and dozens of designs are available that you can tweak to fit your needs perfectly. If you buy one now, you can save 10% and pay $61. Buy two cases, and you get 25% off, or buy three and get 30% off. See at Casetify

We love Casetify cases. They have an enormous amount of character, thanks to the plethora of designs available for each device. In addition to looking and feeling good, these cases are made of partially recycled materials, so you can feel warm and fuzzy about protecting the planet as well as your phone. A 15% discount will be applied at checkout if you buy one during Cyber Monday, but if you buy two, it expands to a 25% discount, and three cases will be 30% off.

Otterbox

Source: Otterbox Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex For Galaxy Z Fold 4 $60 $80 Save $20 Otterbox has a well-deserved reputation for making sturdy cases that will keep your device safe, and that's no different with the Symmetry Series Flex. There's more than enough protection for the average user here, with a lip to protect the display, a hinged cover, and solid impact resistance. Otterbox has a 25% discount site-wide for Cyber Monday, making this case $60. $60 Otterbox

Almost everyone has heard of Otterbox at this point. The company has been making cases for a long time, and there's a reason it's still around now. The case has a lip around both displays which will keep them safe if dropped face down, and a hinged cover to ensure no dirt or grit gets into the mechanism. Unless you're extremely clumsy or work somewhere unfriendly to smartphones, this is all the protection you'll need.

Spigen

Source: Spigen Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition For Galaxy Z Fold 4 $81 $90 Save $9 The Spigen Slim Armor Pro is a superb case that can keep your Fold 4 (hinge and all) safe from the elements. This version has the added bonus of an S Pen holder — although it's stuck awkwardly to the right side as opposed to the back of the phone or inside the hinge cover.The case is listed at its full price of $90, but you can apply a 10% discount voucher that brings it down to $81. $81 Amazon

Source: Spigen Spigen Thin Fit P For Galaxy Z Fold 4 $63 $70 Save $7 If the Slim Armor Pro is still too bulky for you, then Spigen's Thin Fit P is the case you'll want. Ditching the hinge cover and slimming the case down in all dimensions, this case still has solid damage protection while remaining manageable in hand. Like the Slim Armor Pro, the Thin Fit P has an S Pen holder on the right side; and while it's more awkward than other solutions, having somewhere to put the S Pen is better than not. $63 Amazon

Spigen is a staple of the phone case industry, and that's with good reason. Its cases are high-quality and offer superb protection in every category. The Slim Armor Pro P Edition is a chunky boy that keeps the Fold 4 safe from all directions. The hinge cover prevents anything from getting into the sensitive mechanisms, and the shock-absorbing materials will ensure that drop damage is kept at a minimum. The Thin Fit P is essentially the same case that's been put on a diet, slimming down and dropping the hinge cover, while keeping the S Pen slot.

The Slim Armor is technically still full price, but you can apply a 10% discount before adding it to your basket, bringing it down to $81. Likewise, the Thin Fit P is discounted to $63, but you can apply the same voucher to get it for $58.

Speck

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear for Galaxy Z Fold 4 $30 $60 Save $30 If you have a Graygreen or Beige Galaxy Z Fold 4, you'll want to show that color off to the world. The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear can do just that while still keeping your phone safe, thanks to reinforced bumpers on the corners and a lip around both displays. Right now, you can get the Perfect-Clear for just $30, which is 50% off. $30 Speck

You either love or hate clear cases. We love them, and the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear is one of the best you can get. It's big enough to protect the Fold 4 without being too heavy, and the bumpers on the corners ensure excellent shock absorption. The case is listed for $60, but a 50% discount will be applied at checkout, so this incredible case will only cost you $30.

VRS Design

VRS Design Terra Guard Ultimate S for Galaxy Z Fold 4 $54 $60 Save $6 The VRS Design Terra Guard Ultimate S for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has enough protection for even the most clumsy of us. There's a thick hinge protector that also houses an S Pen, a glass screen protector, massive lips around the displays, and even a kickstand. Nothing comes close to offering this kind of protection. It's discounted down to $60 for Cyber Monday, but a 10% voucher drops it down to $54. $54 Amazon

VRS Design cases won't be everyone's cup of tea, but if you like the aggressive, carbon fiber, almost automotive look, this case will be right up your alley. The thick hinge cover doubles as a safe place to store your S Pen, and the back houses a kickstand, although it unfortunately only works well in landscape orientation. The rugged design will ensure that your Fold 4 is safe from whatever you throw at it, so if you're clumsy or work in an environment that isn't smartphone friendly, this is the case to choose. The Terra Guard Ultimate S is discounted to $60, and a 10% voucher applied before checkout will bring it down further to $54.

Cases for foldable phones are always expensive compared to those for regular phones, so it's worth taking advantage of these deals. Each case is excellent and provides excellent value. Cyber Monday is just starting, so if you're shopping for other deals today, check out the best deals of the day.