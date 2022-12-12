Flourish is one of the most powerful data visualization tools out there. It helps analysts and content creators produce effective visualizations for all devices. And since Flourish runs in your browser, you don't need a souped up laptop to use Flourish; a good Chromebook will have more than enough pep in its step. It's also a tool that, like Google Pinpoint, is extremely useful for journalists. However, not all the tool's features are immediately apparent at first glance. So, here's a list of tips and tricks to help you get the most out of this versatile tool.

1. Use Annotations to focus on specific data

Flourish can automatically label your visualizations based on the existing labels inside your data. However, that doesn't always tell the whole story you're trying to get across. Use Flourish's annotations tool to mark, label, and connect the points on your visualization that you want to highlight or explain.

Annotations can be found when creating a story using a line, bar, pie, scatter, or 3D map template. Follow these steps:

When editing a line, bar, scatter, or 3D map template, click Create a story. Click the pencil icon on the right side of the visualization. Click anywhere on the visualization to create a new annotation. Edit the text to create the annotation. Click and drag the text to adjust its location while keeping the same focal point for the annotation.

Advanced options allow for greater customization options, including marker type, connector type, and more. You can edit each annotation's style and choose to show it on individual screen sizes.

2. Use the viewport or projection settings to localize map templates

Flourish has several map templates that are useful for geographical visualizations. However, most of these templates have a broad focus, showing things on a national, continental, or global scale. This can be frustrating if you want to visualize something focused on a smaller region.

Global map templates can be adjusted to focus on local areas. By editing a template's viewport and zoom settings (or its projection settings if you're using a projection map), any map template can be customized to feature a local area, ignoring the wider map for which the template was designed.

Here's how to achieve this on a map that uses viewports:

Create or open a map template. On the right menu, select Viewport and Interaction. Under Initial Viewport, select Centroid. Enter the longitude and latitude that you want to center your map on. Increase the zoom until it only shows the part of the map you want to see.

Here's how to achieve the same effect on a projection map:

Create or open a map template. Select Projection in the right menu. Choose a projection that lets you select a map's bounds. All projections besides Albers USA and Spain Composite allow for this. Under Bounds, select Advanced. Select Rotate projection. Enter the longitude and latitude that you want to center your map on. Increase the zoom until it only shows the part of the map you want to see.

Your map now only shows the part of the world that you want your visualization to focus on.

3. Check how your visualizations look on multiple screen sizes

Responsive design is the name of the game. To help with this, Flourish automatically adjusts your visualizations based on screen size. That doesn't mean every visualization will immediately look good, though.

Flourish has tools that let you check how your data looks on multiple screen sizes. On the preview screen, you can preview how your data looks on your current screen, a typical tablet, and a typical mobile phone.

Open the visualization you want to preview. In the preview section, find the icons in the upper-left corner. Click the desktop, tablet, or mobile phone icon to preview your visualization on that device. To test a custom screen size, click the gear. Then, enter the custom size.

If your visualization doesn't work on one or more devices, adjust the size, look, and layouts of the elements using the menu to the right. Experiment with the settings to find a look that fits your preferences.

4. Add time sliders to animate visualizations

Flourish has some visualizations that animate by default, such as chart races, which show the change in data over long periods. These aren't the only types of charts that can show changes over time.

Flourish's time slider feature can be added to many types of visualizations, including scatter plots, maps, line charts, bar charts, and pie charts.

When editing a chart, select controls & filters. Under series filter, choose Single Select. Under control type, select the time chart icon.

As a general rule, when you have data that shows change over time, add a time slider to visualize that change using an animation. You can choose how quickly you want the chart to animate and what type of control viewers have over the animations.

5. Use custom code to unlock even more of Flourish's potential

One of Flourish's big selling points is that you don't need to know any coding or markup language to create an effective chart. However, knowing how to code unlocks a previously unseen side of Flourish's potential, but that doesn't always do the trick. You might need more granular control over your charts than the existing options allow. Depending on what you hope to accomplish, Flourish's compatibility with HTML5 might give you the results you need.

You can add code to a header or footer with these steps:

Create or open an existing visualization. In the right column, select the Header or Footer menu. Choose a text box in the Title, Subtitle, or Text field. Enter the HTML, CSS, or JavaScript code you want to use.

The text boxes allow you to insert custom code similar to how you add it to an HTML document. The code can be in-line or within individual tags. This gives you a range of powerful options. You can make changes as simple as altering the text color or as drastic as adding event triggers and custom animations. You can also add code to an annotation or popup in much the same way.

More ways to make maps

Flourish's mapping capabilities are robust, and only a few better tools can be used to display data geographically. Still, you may need a more specialized tool for map creation. Google Maps is the perfect app for many map-related uses. For more information, check out our list of tips and tricks for Google Maps.