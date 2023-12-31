I was pleasantly surprised to see Samsung Galaxy Flips becoming more common in the wild, not just in the pockets of tech enthusiasts. Friends and family, who previously were using Galaxy devices and even iPhones were making the switch, despite only having a passing interest in technology. At the same time, folds have not shared the same success. I’ve reviewed four generations of Galaxy Fold devices, the Pixel Fold, and the OnePlus Open, and the reaction I get when I show them is always the same: people are interested and think they are cool, but few are willing to buy one. What about the flips make them so much more appealing to the masses this year, and what can foldables do to bridge the sales gap in 2024?

All about the benjamins

Price is the most obvious reason people don’t choose foldables and is also the most important. Like it or not, we’ve been conditioned to spend over $1,000 on flagship devices, so a flip in that same wheelhouse isn’t a departure. Moreover, some phones like the Moto Razr were released at $700, making them almost affordable by 2023 standards.

Contrast that with folds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,800, and so does the Google Pixel Fold. The OnePlus Open, as great as it is, isn't much better at $1,700. Even if you lease a device through your wireless carrier, the monthly payment is often almost double for a fold — a significant difference. Until manufacturers release a sub-$1,200 larger folding phone, devices like the Z Fold 5 will be limited in their appeal to anyone but enthusiasts.

Size matters

Even if price isn’t a barrier, size and weight might hold you back from purchasing. Folds are heavier and thicker than other slab smartphones, often feeling like carrying two phones in your pocket at once. Devices like the OnePlus Open do a good job cutting back on weight, but they will always be much larger than flips. As such, flips occupy a smaller footprint, reducing the real estate they claim. Unlike larger folds, the form factor is a benefit, making carrying the phone more comfortable without compromising on a display size we’re used to. When needed, a phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 opens to reveal a 6.7-inch display, giving users a full-fledged experience without awkward app resizing issues you see on folds. Flips aren’t forcing us to change the way we use our phones. Instead, they provide a new form factor to a familiar experience — folds offer the opposite.

To sell us on larger folds, companies must prove the added size, weight, and price are worth the additional space on the internal display. Better multitasking and stylus support help, but I still struggle to identify the ideal customer for a fold-style foldable. As a content creator, I love how the internal display shows emails and spreadsheets, giving me a full view of my business. But if your smartphone usage consists of Instagram scrolls and Facebook posts, where is the added benefit? Apps look great on a tablet-style display, but most users aren’t going to feel comfortable spending significantly more for the privilege.

What place do folds have?

While I doubt folds will ever outsell flips, steps can be taken to close the gap. Price is a huge factor; lower-cost folds will entice more people to take a chance. But manufacturers must do a better job convincing us that folds are worth the additional size and weight — what is the killer application or function that a foldable allows that no other phone can match? Android 12L and subsequent software releases are a good start, separating regular slab phone functionality from the tablet-esque experience on a foldable, but it’s not enough to move the needle. Unfortunately, I believe larger devices will be relegated to niche status; excellent devices if you know how to use them best but overkill for most smartphone users.