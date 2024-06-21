Smart rings aren't a new territory for fitness tracking. Devices like the Oura Ring have been around for a while, but with the Samsung Galaxy Ring set to launch soon, the category is gaining popularity like never before. Since these rings can track health metrics despite their small form factor, some tech enthusiasts claim smart rings are the next big thing. However, I believe smart rings aren't ready for prime time just yet, or at least not until they fix some of the flaws outlined below.

1 Limited functionality

Smart rings can't even display the time

Close

Unlike smartwatches and other fitness-tracking products, smart rings have fairly limited functionality. While they are designed to blend into your daily life and track health metrics quietly behind the scenes, they lack some of the basic features you might expect. You won't believe how many times I raised my wrist only to realize that I couldn't check the time or even other metrics like steps, sleep score, or other data directly on the ring.

Instead, a smartphone must be used. You'll have to open the device's app, wait for the scores to load, and then dive deeper. Additionally, for some fitness metrics, smart rings rely on smartphones. For example, if you want to see your route for an outdoor run, you'll need to bring your phone since smart rings don't have a built-in GPS. Moreover, smart rings can't track workouts as effectively as smartwatches currently.

2 High cost

Smart rings are expensive

There's no denying that smart rings are an expensive gadget. Most popular smart rings, like the Oura Ring, Ultrahuman Ring Air, and even the new Amazfit Helio Ring, all start at $299. Some smart rings, like the Oura Ring, also have a monthly subscription fee, making them even more costly.

On the other hand, smartwatches, which initially had high price points, have become more affordable. In fact, you can now get a fully functional smartwatch with Wear OS, health tracking, and payment features, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, for less than $200. For smart rings to become mainstream, their prices must decrease — even if it means cutting some features.

3 Durability

Smart rings are more susceptible to scratches than smartwatches

Smartwatches sit on your wrist, making them less susceptible to scratches. High-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are made from durable materials like sapphire crystal, further reducing damage risk. On the other hand, smart rings sit on your finger and are more prone to scratches because they move with your hands. So, smart rings go through a higher degree of wear and tear.

For example, my Ultrahuman Ring Air got permanent scratches on the exterior while working out with weights. Even though it is made of titanium, which probably protected the sensors, these scratches show that smart rings need to be more durable, especially since they sit on your fingers. A scratched, worn-out ring isn't a good look on anyone.

4 Activity and workout tracking isn't up to the mark

Sleep tracking hits it out of the park, though

Smart rings are excellent at tracking sleep. Check out any of our smart ring reviews, and you'll find that most of them praise sleep tracking. However, where smart rings fall short is in activity and workout tracking. It's not just us saying it — there are countless threads on Reddit with users complaining about the inaccuracy of smart rings. Users reported significant discrepancies between the device's tracking and its actual activity levels.

In addition to inaccurate activity tracking, smart rings are generally poor at monitoring workouts. While smartwatches like the OnePlus Watch 2 offer more than 100 sports and workout modes, smart rings only provide a minimal variety. For smart rings to replace fitness trackers and smartwatches, they need better activity and workout tracking.

5 Limited app integration

I'd love to see more app integrations beyond fitness apps

Smartwatches benefit from a display, a powerful processor and OS, and years of development, resulting in various supporting apps. Smart rings, however, don't have great app integrations yet. While most offer integration with apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Strava, these are limited to fitness apps.

I want my expensive smart ring to do more. For example, I'd love to see an integration with Google Pay for contactless payments by tapping my finger. It also would be great if my car could unlock when the smart ring is within range of the handle. These are just some examples of integrations that would elevate smart rings. I know it might require additional sensors or chips and could affect the weight, but in their current state, smart rings feel a bit lacking on this front.

6 Battery life and charging mechanism

Arguably, the most crucial issue smart rings must tackle

Battery life is one thing smart rings do better than smartwatches. Most smart rings last three to four days on a single charge, which is about twice as long as most smartwatches offer. However, the smaller the gadget, the harder it becomes to charge. You won't believe the number of times I've left my ring on the charger and gone a full day without it because I didn't notice it was still charging.

Moreover, the charging mechanism for smart rings needs attention. Unlike smartwatches, which can share chargers — for example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 5 can charge using the same charger — smart rings do not have a standardized charger. Each smart ring model and size has a unique charger. This means even if two people have the same smart ring model, they might not be able to charge each other's rings due to size-specific chargers. Smart rings need to address this issue to make them more convenient and user-friendly.

Smart rings need a lot of work

Even though smart rings have a lot of potential, the category needs several improvements in its current state. With the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring and the growing interest in this fitness-tracking product in general, the smart ring market is bound to grow. However, the issues mentioned must be addressed for smart rings to truly thrive.