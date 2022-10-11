In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the way to go — and not to forget, you can end calls the cool way: just close the phone shut. With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a Galaxy S22-class camera array, the phone can give any other flagship a run for its money. Plus, you get wireless and reverse wireless charging like other high-end Android smartphones (but this one folds!).

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $200 off

$800 at Amazon $800 at Best BuyFrom $300 at Samsung (with trade-in)

A big part of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 experience is its cover display, which shows enough information that you won't need to open the flip phone for every little notification or interaction. The display can show notifications, control your music, show the forecast, or even dial your favorite contacts, and it doubles as a viewfinder for using the main camera for selfies. There are also infinite ways to customize the cover screen thanks to CoverScreen OS, if you're wanting to get down and nerdy with it.

Considering everything the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers and its novelty factor, the $800 price on Amazon is well worth it. For an additional $60, you can upgrade to the more spacious 256GB variant. And you can complete your Galaxy getup with a $150 Galaxy Watch 4 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

If you're upgrading from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung's own store is offering $700 towards the trade-in and a free upgrade to the 256GB storage option. So, you can own the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB (priced at $1,060) by paying just $300. Samsung offers trade-in for dozens of other phones, but none of the other values are as generous as the Flip 3.

Best Buy is also price-matching Amazon's deal of $800 if you choose to activate a line with your carrier — AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and Google Fi are the five supported — and offering up to $400 trade-in with a qualifying phone, though its values aren't as generous as Samsung's.

Of course, Amazon and Samsung also have deals running on the other Samsung flagships, bringing the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $890 while you can take $420 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Z Flip 4 is so wonderfully compact, why spend more on a phone that won't fit in your hand or your pocket?

Oh, and once you've got yours ordered, remember to grab your new Galaxy Z Flip 4 a great case. We've been testing several out, and the Caseology Nano Pop strikes a great balance between grip and slimness. The Spigen Air Skin is so thin you don't even need adhesive to keep it in place.