Only just recently did the world learn that the mobile game sensation Flappy Bird would be coming back, thanks to its new owners, the Flappy Bird Foundation. This self-proclaimed group of fans of the original game even opened a new website to celebrate the announcement, where the site states that the group worked with the game's "predecessor." This careful wording makes it sound like the Flappy Bird Foundation worked with Dong Nguyen, the original creator, but over the last few days, he finally chimed in after a seven-year absence on X (Twitter) to deny any contact with the Flappy Bird Foundation. Ouch.

Dong Nguyen having zero ties to the new Flappy Bird is bad enough, but it would appear that the Flappy Bird Foundation does have ties to Michael Roberts as its rumored chief creative, and he's the owner of 1208 Productions, which just so happens to create NFT-infested mobile games. This is especially important because cybersecurity researcher Varun Biniwale has discovered builds of Flappy Bird that indeed include reference to NFTs, which explains why Dong Nguyen's tweet mentions he doesn't support crypto.

So not only has the Flappy Bird Foundation used specific language to make it sound like it cooperated with the creator of Flappy Bird when it, in fact, didn't, but it would seem the group of supposed fans may have plans to cash in on the franchise, a worry we even pointed out in our previous coverage that revealed screenshots in the game's trailer showcase egg opening mechanics that look like familiar gacha mechanics. It's also worth noting that on Friday, the Flappy Bird Foundation's X (Twitter) account disclosed that Flappy Bird will indeed return as a free-to-play release. While the foundation has yet to clearly state if the game will be monetized beyond ads like the original, things aren't looking very good for the game's revival when it's already embroiled in controversy before it even launches.