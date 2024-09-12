Key Takeaways Flappy Bird is making a comeback under new owners, the Flappy Bird Foundation

The game will offer new customization options, new worlds, and new characters to unlock.

The game will initially launch across various platforms, excluding Android and iOS until 2025

It has been ten years since developer Dong Nguyen closed the doors on Flappy Bird. He claimed the game was becoming too addictive, so he pulled it from sale, a very bold move for someone pulling down $50k a day in ad revenue. Of course, plenty of clones popped up to fill the void, but the truth is very few offered the same enjoyment as the original. That's why today's news is very welcome: Flappy Bird is coming back this year thanks to the Flappy Bird Foundation; the catch is that the mobile versions for Android and iOS won't land until 2025.

In celebration of today's announcement, the above video was released on YouTube. It recaps how Flappy Bird disappeared ten years ago and then offers a quick look at gameplay, with new customization options and new worlds to explore. More or less, the game looks to be expanded, though there is still no word on how it will be monetized. After all, the original was free with ads, whereas today's tease looks closer to a gacha game with the way you'll unlock new characters by cracking open eggs. So here's hoping the new developers take a tactful approach when it comes to monetization instead of cashing in, as it sure would be great to see Flappy Bird launch as one of Android's best games.

What changed that is allowing the game to make a comeback?

New owners are what we needed all along

Keep in mind that the Flappy Bird Foundation is the new owner of the game, having acquired the official trademark from Gametech Holdings LLC. The Flappy Bird Foundation even bought the rights to another game, Piou Piou vs. Cactus, which is the title that supposedly inspired Flappy Bird ten years ago. What's notable about the Flappy Bird Foundation is that it is comprised of fans of the original game, and seemingly, they did not gain the needed rights for the upcoming release with ease, but clearly went all out to ensure there are no claims to ownership beyond the foundation. So perhaps there is hope the game will be monetized fairly since self-admitted fans are the ones in charge.

Of course, there is a catch, because there is always a catch. For some strange reason, Flappy Bird will launch across multiple platforms this October, except for Android and iOS, with the mobile versions landing sometime in 2025. That's an odd move for a mobile game to put non-mobile platforms first, but hey, at least we know the game is coming to Android at some point.

Ultimately, it is great to hear Flappy Bird is coming back and will be expanded to offer even more fun. There is a new website detailing the upcoming release, and there is also a Telegram group you can join if you really want to stay in the loop. An X (Twitter) account exists as well, started last year but still devoid of any posts, which will likely change soon. Of course, there is still much to learn about the game in the buildup to its release, so here's hoping the Flappy Bird Foundation doesn't keep us waiting for long before it drops a few more juicy details.