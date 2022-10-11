When it comes to getting proper Wi-Fi coverage in every corner of your home, only a mesh system can give you peace of mind. And among mesh routers, Netgear Orbi takes the crown by offering the best coverage in large areas without losing the speed on the far ends. Some top-rated Netgear Orbi mesh systems are discounted by up to $100 for this Prime Early Access Sale. So, grab one immediately and give your home Wi-Fi a new life.

Netgear Orbi RBK762S

Dead zones will be a thing of the past with the Netgear Orbi RBK762S's excellent range. With only two nodes (one router and one satellite), you can cover an area as massive as 5000 square feet — most other mesh systems would require a third node for that kind of coverage. You can, of course, add more satellites for an even more extensive network.

The best part about the Orbi RBK762S is that it comes with three bands; the third 5GHz band is dedicated to backhaul, allowing your Wi-Fi to work at full speed for anything, from 4K video streaming to online gaming. This Wi-Fi 6 router can take a 1Gbps internet connection and has two LAN ports on each node, should you need wired connectivity.

The Netgear Orbi RBK762S usually retails for $500, but if you hurry, you can snag a sweet $100 discount on this impressive mesh router for a final price of just $400. But that’s not all. Netgear is throwing in a full year of Netgear Armor subscription, which otherwise costs $70 annually.

Buy the Netgear Orbi RBK762S and snag $100 off

$400 at Amazon

Netgear Orbi CBK752

Many of us are forced to pay monthly rent for the ISP-provided cable modem, but with the Orbi CBK752, you can save that money. This Orbi model comes with a cable modem (not fiber) built into the router, which is compatible with gigabit connections from Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox. With this Netgear mesh system, you’ll save some cash and have one less network device to manage.

And just like the other Orbi variant, the CBK752 is also a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system, covering an area of 5000 square feet with only two nodes. You get all the same benefits as other Netgear Orbi systems, including the feature-packed Orbi app, which makes it a breeze to set up and operate the router. For this Prime Fall Sale, you can get a $50 discount on its usual price, bringing it down to only $450.

Buy the Netgear Orbi CBK752 at its lowest price ever

$450 at Amazon

Netgear’s Orbi series is among the best Wi-Fi 6 routers out there and has earned our appreciation on multiple occasions. While Orbi mesh routers usually run pretty expensive, the ongoing Prime event is the perfect time to grab one at a nice discount. You’ll thank yourself when you enjoy a movie with your family during the holidays without any coverage or speed issues.