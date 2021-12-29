There's no denying the Pixel 6 and its respective Pro counterpart are the best phones made by Google so far. With its first in-house chipset, as well as a state-of-the-art camera setup and other cool flagship features, they're hard to beat. But for as much as we like them, no phone is perfect, and these also have their own share of hardware and software issues to deal with. One particularly annoying one sees your phone randomly freezing up and ignoring all touch inputs for 1-2 seconds at a time. While it's an issue that needs fixing by Google, one user on Reddit managed to come across a temporary fix for this problem — albeit a pretty extreme one.

A helpful Reddit thread by user /u/micku7zu starts by attempting to pin down what causes these freezes: when an accessibility service with the "canPerformGesture" permission is enabled, the screen can pause for 1-2 seconds every time remaining battery charge drops another 1 percent. If this issue affects you, the trick to making it stop appears to involve disabling all accessibility services. And by that, we really do mean all of them, including things like Voice Access. That's a bit of a radical solution for something that needs fixing from Google's end — and also probably a no-go if you depend on any of them.

If you're running into this glitch and would prefer a more palatable fix, you can try starring the report on the Google Issue Tracker to help bring attention to it. Luckily, the company has already acknowledged the issue in that report but mentions problems reproducing it — the original Reddit thread does provide steps to recreate the bug, so hopefully, that can eventually lead to a fix. In the meantime, if you're affected you'll either have to live without accessibility services or put up with this problem until an update arrives.

