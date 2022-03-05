Sometimes, even the best Chromebooks just don't do what they're supposed to; they could be freezing up or dying too quickly. Often, it's difficult to figure out where to even start to find the root of the problem. Luckily, operating systems often offer an app to help you look at the performance of different components of your device, such as the Task Manager from Windows. Chrome OS has added its own version of the Task Manager called Diagnostics. Let's take a look at how to access the Diagnostics app and what information it can provide you that may get you on the way to resolving your problem.

How to access the Diagnostics app on Chrome OS

The Diagnostics app is a little is a bit hidden in the operating system, but it's pretty easy to access.

Click the Search or Launcher button on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can either click the Launcher button on the bottom left of your screen or swipe up with your mouse hovering over the shelf. Start typing the word Diagnostics into the search bar until the Diagnostics app shows up. Click the Diagnostics app icon

Now you're ready to use the app to see the performance of your computer's components.

What information can the Chrome OS Diagnostics app show you?

Now that we know how to open the app, let's see what it can show us. On the left, you'll see two tabs, System and Connectivity, as well as a button at the bottom to save the details of any tests you run within the System tab. Let's take a look at what each tab has to offer.

System Build - At the top of the tab, the screen displays the current build name and number of your device. Battery - This shows your battery capacity, current estimated battery life, battery health, cycle count, and current. You can also conduct a discharge test by pressing the Run Discharge test button. CPU - The CPU name and characteristics are listed at the top with a graph of current usage, the current usage percentage, temperature, and current speed. There is also a CPU test that runs four different subtests. This is activated by pressing the Run CPU test button. Memory - This section shows how much memory you're currently using. You can activate a memory diagnostic by clicking the Run Memory test button.

Connectivity This tab shows the network status along with information about your current network, such as the MAC address, network name, IP address, and other information.



Now that you know how to open the Diagnostics app and can access the information it has to offer, you'll be on your way to start diagnosing problems that crop up in your Chromebook. The next time your battery is draining too quickly or the entire system locks up, give the Diagnostics app a try to see if it can get you on the right path to solving your problem. For more coverage on how to pin apps and websites to your shelf, how to use the screenshot tool, and how to connect your Android phone and Chromebook, look no further.

