Apple revolutionized biometrics with Face ID on the iPhone and iPad. Introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, Face ID went through several changes to shrink the module size and improve accuracy. Still, it isn't completely void of issues. Many have faced problems authenticating their identity with Face ID. If you are among them, use the steps below to fix Face ID not working on your iPhone and iPad.

Face ID is available on iPhone and iPad Pro models, which are often known as top gaming tablets.

Why is Face ID not working on my iPhone?

Several factors can affect Face ID operations on your iPhone and iPad. Sometimes, Apple blocks your device's Face ID for privacy and security reasons. Before we dive into troubleshooting steps, let's take a quick look at them.

The system turns off Face ID and asks for a password when you reboot your iPhone.

When you run into five unsuccessful attempts, the system turns off Face ID.

When you activate Emergency SOS or enter your device into Lost Mode using the Find My app.

When you successfully install an iOS update.

If your iPhone isn't unlocked for more than 48 hours, the system turns off Face ID.

Check TrueDepth camera

Before you explore advanced tricks, check your iPhone's TrueDepth camera. If something blocks your TrueDepth camera, the Face ID may not work as expected. You should also avoid using cheap screen protectors from unknown manufacturers as they may interfere with Face ID operations.

You should also clean the TrueDepth camera carefully. Dust and debris may block the camera feed. Pick up a soft cloth and clean the upper part of the display.

Make sure your face isn't blocked

If you use Face ID with a mask or glasses or wear something that covers your face, it won't authenticate your identity. You must remove the mask and other accessories and try again.

Face the TrueDepth camera

Your iPhone's TrueDepth camera has the same range as the selfie camera. If your face is far from reach, the system can't authenticate you. Besides, you shouldn't keep your iPhone in landscape mode for authentication. Also, when you press the side button, make sure to keep your eyes fully open.

Restart the iPhone

Rebooting your iPhone fixes usual system glitches in seconds. Here's what you'll do:

Press and hold the side button and either volume button simultaneously until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider and wait for around 30 seconds. Press and hold the side button until you see an Apple logo. Source: Apple

Since you rebooted the device, the system asks for a device passcode. After that, you can use Face ID to unlock the iPhone. Continue reading if the issue persists.

Allow Face ID in third-party apps

Do you have issues using Face ID in third-party apps? If you turned off Face ID permission for a specific app, it can't use the default biometrics to unlock the app. Follow the steps below to make tweaks.

Open Settings and scroll to Face ID & Passcode. Enter your device passcode. Tap Other Apps. Close Turn on Face ID permission for affected apps from the following menu. Close

You can now set up and use Face ID in third-party apps without issues.

Check Face ID settings

You can turn the iPhone unlock function on and off for Face ID and try again. If you frequently wear a mask, it may lead to a higher error rate. There is an option to use Face ID with a mask.

Face ID is most precise when you use the full face for recognition. However, you can tweak Face ID settings so that your iPhone can confirm your identity through unique features around the eye areas.

Go to the Face ID & Passcode menu in iPhone Settings (refer to the steps above). Turn off the iPhone Unlock toggle and then turn it on. Scroll down and turn on the Face ID with a Mask toggle. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up Face ID again. Close

Set up an alternative appearance

If you frequently switch between a full-shaved and facial hair look, Face ID may fail to recognize you. To improve accuracy, set up an alternative appearance on your device. The option saves two versions of your face. Let's set it up using the steps below.

Navigate to Face ID & Passcode in the iPhone Settings (refer to the steps above). Tap Set Up an Alternative Appearance and go through the on-screen instructions. Close

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

If you wear an Apple Watch, you can use the secure connection to unlock the iPhone when Face ID fails to work.

Open iPhone Settings and scroll to Face ID & Passcode. Turn on the Apple Watch toggle. Tap Turn on from the pop-up menu. Close

Reset Face ID

You can reset Face ID and add it again to fix the usual glitches. Go through the steps below.

Go to the Face ID & Passcode menu in iPhone Settings. Tap Reset Face ID to confirm your decision. Tap Set up Face ID, follow the instructions, and you're good to go. Close

An outdated system software on your device can be the main culprit. You should install the latest iOS update and try again.

Open Settings and scroll to General. Tap Software Update to download and install the newest iOS version. Close

The system asks for a device passcode when you reboot the device after a major update.

Hardware damage

Hardware damage around the upper part of the display can cause Face ID to malfunction. None of the tricks mentioned above will work here. Visit the nearest Apple service center to have it checked by professionals.

Enjoy Face ID convenience

Face ID is a critical part of your iPhone and iPad. Face ID not working on your device can frustrate and confuse you. Before you book an appointment with the nearest service center, try the tricks above to fix Face ID problems in no time. When none of the tricks work, you have no option but to factory reset an iPhone and set up everything from scratch.