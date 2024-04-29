Discord is the perfect all-in-one instant messaging platform for growing communities. Users can interact via voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and sharing media and files through direct messaging or community groups.

Discord is particularly effective due to its instant notification system, keeping you informed whether you use a desktop PC or a budget Android phone. Although rarely problematic, notification issues can lead to missed community interactions. If this sounds like a problem you have, this article guides you through fixing the issue on Android, iPhone, and desktop systems.

Check Discord notification permissions

Let's review the notification settings on your phone to verify that Discord has permission to deliver notifications to you.

How to check notification permissions on Android

To check the notification permissions for Discord on your Android device, follow these steps:

  1. Locate the Discord app on your device.
  2. Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the pop-up menu.
  3. Access the notification settings by tapping the Notifications section on the App info page.
    An Android screen displaying the Discord app with options to select, add to home, or uninstall
    Android's Discord app info for Discord, with notifications highlighted
  4. Turn on the Allow notifications if it's turned off.
  5. Swipe down from the top of your screen and turn off Do Not Disturb if it's on.
    Android settings showing Discord app notifications enabled with options for alert styles
    Android quick settings panel showing 'Do not disturb' mode activated

How to check Discord notification permissions on iPhone

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking Discord notification permissions on your iPhone:

  1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Navigate to Notifications.
  3. Scroll down and tap Discord.
    iPhone's main Settings menu with the 'Notifications' option highlighted.
    iPhone's list of apps in the Notifications settings, with 'Discord' highlighted, indicating its notification options.
  4. Toggle on the Allow Notifications option.
  5. Turn on the Lock Screen, Notification Center, and Banners checkboxes.
    iPhone settings for Discord notifications with 'Allow Notifications' switched on
  6. Swipe down from the top of your home screen to open the Control Center.
  7. Tap the Focus button where the Do Not Disturb crescent moon appears to ensure Do Not Disturb is turned off.
    Screenshot of iPhones's Control Center
    An iPhone screen showing 'Do Not Disturb' toggled on in the Focus settings

How to check Discord notification permissions on Windows

Notification Center in Windows 11 gives you quick access to app notifications. To manage Discord notifications in Windows 11, follow these steps:

  1. Click Start, then select Settings.
  2. Go to System and then select Notifications.
    Windows Settings main screen with the 'System' category selected and a sub-menu including Notifications
  3. Expand the notifications area and activate notifications, banners, and sounds for Discord.
    A Windows Settings screen showing Discord notifications enabled under System > Notifications.
  4. Return to the Notifications menu and make sure Do not disturb is off.
    Windows Settings with 'Do not disturb' mode turned off in the Notifications section.

How to check Discord notification permissions on Mac

To check and adjust Discord notification permissions on your Mac, follow these steps:

  1. Open your System Preferences.
  2. Click Notifications & Focus.
  3. Search for Discord in the left panel.
  4. Turn on Allow Notifications for Discord.
    A Mac screenshot displaying the System Settings for Discord notifications, which are turned off.
  5. Open Control Center by clicking its icon in the menu bar.
    Mac control center panel displaying connectivity options
  6. Click the Focus icon and turn off Do Not Disturb.
    A Mac notification panel with 'Do Not Disturb' mode activated

How to check Discord notification permissions within the app

To adjust your Discord notification settings, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Discord app.
  2. Click the Settings icon next to your username.
    A screenshot of the Discord desktop application with an arrow pointing to the user settings gear icon
  3. Select Notifications from the menu.
  4. Turn on the toggle for Enable Desktop Notifications.
    The Discord settings screen focused on Notifications, with options to enable desktop notifications

Check your server and user notification settings

If you don't receive notifications from a particular user or server on Discord, you might have accidentally muted them. Here's how to unmute them:

  1. Launch the Discord app and select the server you're having issues with.
  2. In the upper-left corner of the screen, tap the down chevron next to the server name and select Notifications.
    Discord application showing the user’s server list with the Notification Settings option highlighted in the server dropdown menu.
  3. Tap the Unmute option at the top, then select All Messages to receive notifications for all messages.
    Discord application interface with the Notification Settings window open for a server named "The realm of peace," highlighting the option to mute the server.
  4. For direct messages, navigate to the Direct Message section, right-click the username, and click Unmute user.
    iscord chat interface showing the right-click menu for a user named "JoshuaTheCrimson" with the option to "Unmute" highlighted

Allow background activity for Discord on Android

If you don't get Discord notifications on your Android phone, it could be because the app isn't set to run in the background. Let's fix that with a few easy steps:

  1. Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the menu that appears.
  2. Navigate to Mobile data and activate the toggles for Allow background data usage and Allow data usage while Data saver is on.
    Android application information screen for Discord highlighting Battery and Mobile Data
    Android application data usage screen for Discord showing options for allowing background data usage and allowing data usage while the data saver is on
  3. Return to the App info page, tap Battery, then select Optimized or Unrestricted from the options.
    Android battery usage settings for Discord with the option for 'Unrestricted' battery usage selected.

Turn on mobile data for Discord on iPhone

On iOS, you can manage each app's mobile data access individually. If Discord is not permitted to use mobile data, you won't receive notifications without Wi-Fi. Here's how to do it:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone and tap Mobile.
  2. Scroll down and toggle on Discord's data usage permission under Mobile Data.
    iPhone settings menu with the 'Mobile' option highlighted, indicating the section where users can manage mobile data settings for apps.
    An iPhone settings screen displaying a list of apps with their mobile data usage; Discord's mobile data toggle is switched off.

Clear your Discord cache

Discord uses temporary cache data to reduce lag and speed up load times. If this cache becomes corrupted, it can lead to incorrect or missed notifications. Here's how to clear the cache, depending on your system.

How to clear the Discord cache on Windows

  1. Open Run by pressing Windows + R.
  2. Type %appdata%, navigate to Roaming, and open the discord folder.
    A Windows File Explorer window showing the AppData folder with the Run command prompt open, typed with the command to access AppData
  3. Delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders.
    A Windows File Explorer window open to the Discord folder within the AppData\Roaming path, showing various Discord cache and icon files

How to clear the Discord cache on Mac

  1. Press Shift + Cmd + G on your Mac to open the Go to Folder dialog in Finder.
  2. Enter ~/Library/Application Support/discord and press Enter.
    A Mac Finder window with the Go To Folder command open, displaying the path to the Discord folder in the Application Support directory.
  3. Delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders to clear temporary files.
    The contents of the Discord folder within the Application Support directory on a Mac, showing various files and folders related to the application.

How to clear the Discord cache on Android

  1. Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the menu that appears
  2. Select Storage and tap Clear cache to remove temporary data.
    Android app info for Discord showing storage usage with the 'Storage' option highlighted.
    Android settings displaying Discord app storage details, with the 'Clear cache' option highlighted

How to clear the Discord cache on iPhone and iPad

  1. Go to Settings > General > iPhone/iPad Storage on your iPhone or iPad.
    Screenshot of the Settings menu on an iPhone, showing options like Sounds & Haptics, Focus, and Screen Time. 'General' is highlighted.
    Screenshot from an iPhone's Discord app storage settings, highlighting the 'Offload App' option.
  2. Find Discord and tap Offload App to clear temporary files without deleting app data or documents.
    Screenshot of the 'General' settings on an iPhone with the 'iPhone Storage' option highlighted.

Turn off Streamer Mode

If you share your smartphone screen on Discord, watch for notifications that pop up. They can take over much of your screen and may expose personal information.

When streaming tools like OBS are in use, Discord automatically activates Streamer Mode, which mutes notifications for the duration of the stream. To deactivate Streamer Mode, go to User Settings > Streamer Mode > Disable.

Screenshot of Discord's Streamer Mode settings

Make sure your output device and volume are set correctly

Discord notifications may work, but you might miss them due to the output device settings. To correct this issue:

  1. Tap User Settings located in the lower-left corner and on the right side of your profile.
  2. Navigate to Voice & Video.
  3. Select your output device from the drop-down menu.
    Discord's 'Voice & Video' settings with 'Voice & Video' menu selected on the left and the 'Output Device' dropdown menu open, displaying 'Default

Update or re-install Discord

An outdated Discord app can cause unexpected problems. Although Discord is designed to update automatically, sometimes, automatic updates fail. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version. If that doesn't solve the issue, a fresh install after uninstalling the current version might do the trick.