Discord is the perfect all-in-one instant messaging platform for growing communities. Users can interact via voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and sharing media and files through direct messaging or community groups.

Discord is particularly effective due to its instant notification system, keeping you informed whether you use a desktop PC or a budget Android phone. Although rarely problematic, notification issues can lead to missed community interactions. If this sounds like a problem you have, this article guides you through fixing the issue on Android, iPhone, and desktop systems.

Check Discord notification permissions

Let's review the notification settings on your phone to verify that Discord has permission to deliver notifications to you.

How to check notification permissions on Android

To check the notification permissions for Discord on your Android device, follow these steps:

Locate the Discord app on your device. Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the pop-up menu. Access the notification settings by tapping the Notifications section on the App info page. Close Turn on the Allow notifications if it's turned off. Swipe down from the top of your screen and turn off Do Not Disturb if it's on. Close

How to check Discord notification permissions on iPhone

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking Discord notification permissions on your iPhone:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to Notifications. Scroll down and tap Discord. Close Toggle on the Allow Notifications option. Turn on the Lock Screen, Notification Center, and Banners checkboxes. Close Swipe down from the top of your home screen to open the Control Center. Tap the Focus button where the Do Not Disturb crescent moon appears to ensure Do Not Disturb is turned off. Close

How to check Discord notification permissions on Windows

Notification Center in Windows 11 gives you quick access to app notifications. To manage Discord notifications in Windows 11, follow these steps:

Click Start, then select Settings. Go to System and then select Notifications. Expand the notifications area and activate notifications, banners, and sounds for Discord. Return to the Notifications menu and make sure Do not disturb is off.

How to check Discord notification permissions on Mac

To check and adjust Discord notification permissions on your Mac, follow these steps:

Open your System Preferences. Click Notifications & Focus. Search for Discord in the left panel. Turn on Allow Notifications for Discord. Open Control Center by clicking its icon in the menu bar. Click the Focus icon and turn off Do Not Disturb.

How to check Discord notification permissions within the app

To adjust your Discord notification settings, follow these steps:

Open the Discord app. Click the Settings icon next to your username. Select Notifications from the menu. Turn on the toggle for Enable Desktop Notifications.

Check your server and user notification settings

If you don't receive notifications from a particular user or server on Discord, you might have accidentally muted them. Here's how to unmute them:

Launch the Discord app and select the server you're having issues with. In the upper-left corner of the screen, tap the down chevron next to the server name and select Notifications. Tap the Unmute option at the top, then select All Messages to receive notifications for all messages. For direct messages, navigate to the Direct Message section, right-click the username, and click Unmute user.

Allow background activity for Discord on Android

If you don't get Discord notifications on your Android phone, it could be because the app isn't set to run in the background. Let's fix that with a few easy steps:

Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the menu that appears. Navigate to Mobile data and activate the toggles for Allow background data usage and Allow data usage while Data saver is on. Close Return to the App info page, tap Battery, then select Optimized or Unrestricted from the options. Close

Turn on mobile data for Discord on iPhone

On iOS, you can manage each app's mobile data access individually. If Discord is not permitted to use mobile data, you won't receive notifications without Wi-Fi. Here's how to do it:

Open Settings on your iPhone and tap Mobile. Scroll down and toggle on Discord's data usage permission under Mobile Data. Close

Clear your Discord cache

Discord uses temporary cache data to reduce lag and speed up load times. If this cache becomes corrupted, it can lead to incorrect or missed notifications. Here's how to clear the cache, depending on your system.

How to clear the Discord cache on Windows

Open Run by pressing Windows + R. Type %appdata%, navigate to Roaming, and open the discord folder. Delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders.

How to clear the Discord cache on Mac

Press Shift + Cmd + G on your Mac to open the Go to Folder dialog in Finder. Enter ~/Library/Application Support/discord and press Enter. Delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders to clear temporary files.

How to clear the Discord cache on Android

Long press the Discord app icon and tap the info icon from the menu that appears Select Storage and tap Clear cache to remove temporary data. Close

How to clear the Discord cache on iPhone and iPad

Go to Settings > General > iPhone/iPad Storage on your iPhone or iPad. Close Find Discord and tap Offload App to clear temporary files without deleting app data or documents. Close

Turn off Streamer Mode

If you share your smartphone screen on Discord, watch for notifications that pop up. They can take over much of your screen and may expose personal information.

When streaming tools like OBS are in use, Discord automatically activates Streamer Mode, which mutes notifications for the duration of the stream. To deactivate Streamer Mode, go to User Settings > Streamer Mode > Disable.

Make sure your output device and volume are set correctly

Discord notifications may work, but you might miss them due to the output device settings. To correct this issue:

Tap User Settings located in the lower-left corner and on the right side of your profile. Navigate to Voice & Video. Select your output device from the drop-down menu.

An outdated Discord app can cause unexpected problems. Although Discord is designed to update automatically, sometimes, automatic updates fail. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version. If that doesn't solve the issue, a fresh install after uninstalling the current version might do the trick.