Ever since the first Fitbit dropped, fitness trackers have held a place in the zeitgeist of the tech world. Although it wasn’t the first fitness tracker by a longshot, it is the one that laid the foundation for the billions of dollars that fitness wearables generate today.

In contrast to that first Fitbit (which only counted steps), today’s fitness trackers and top-of-the-line smartwatches calculate heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and body composition. And no doubt more health metrics are incoming in the near future. But given that these wearables occupy ever smaller form factors, how do they manage to gather so much data?

How fitness trackers and smartwatches measure heart rate

At the bare minimum, today’s fitness trackers need to be able to track your heart rate. As far as health metrics go, it’s one of the most basic — and few other measurements provide as much immediate utility. Your heart rate is directly informed by the intensity of your exercise and can help you optimize your workout to meet your goals. Your resting heart rate can also be informed by your overall health (in general, lower is better).

Source: Polar

Photoplethysmography

So how does your smartwatch measure your heart rate all day in such a tiny form factor, all the while going days without a charge? Most smartwatches use a technique called photoplethysmography. Basically, it uses light (photo) to record (graphy) changes in the volume (plethysmo) of your blood vessels. Most smartwatches accomplish this with a green LED and a photodetector.

The green light illuminates the skin, tissue, and underlying blood vessels, while the photodetector measures minute changes in the reflected light. As blood vessels expand and fill with blood, they absorb more green light; as they contract, they reflect more green light. These fluctuations create a wave called a photoplethysmogram (PPG), the peaks and troughs of which indicate your heart rate. Green light is used because it doesn’t penetrate the skin as deeply as red and infrared light (used on pulse oximeters) and it provides a more consistent PPG wave across temperature levels.

Electrocardiography

The gold standard for noninvasive measurement of the heart is the electrocardiogram (ECG; also known by its German abbreviation, EKG). Although wearable ECGs have been around for decades, they have only been available on smartwatches since 2018.

ECGs measure the electrical activity of your heart by gathering data via electrodes attached to the skin. These electrodes pick up the minute electrical signals of the heart’s contraction and relaxation as they propagate across the body. Whereas hospital ECGs typically use 10 electrodes, devices like the Google Pixel Watch only use two.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches calculate the respiratory rate based on the heart rate and heart rate variability.

How do fitness trackers measure blood oxygen saturation

Blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂) landed in the public consciousness back in 2020 when COVID began to dominate the news. Since then, nearly every smartwatch and fitness tracker has included the technology to record it. Although knowing your SpO₂ can offer insights into your health, it’s not as immediately useful to your fitness as knowing your heart rate.

Like with heart rates, fitness trackers use PPG technology to calculate SpO₂. To understand how this is accomplished, you have to understand more precisely what SpO₂ is: the ratio of oxygen-laden hemoglobin (HbO₂) to total hemoglobin (Hb).

Hemoglobin is the molecule in the blood responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body

To find this ratio, smartwatches and fitness trackers produce a PPG wave from two LEDs, one red, the other infrared. HbO₂ is a good reflector of red light, but not infrared. Hb without oxygen is the opposite, it’s a good reflector of infrared light, but not of red. By comparing the intensity of these two signals, SpO₂ can be estimated.

How fitness trackers and wearables measure body fat

Fitness trackers that measure body composition first started showing up around 2020 but the technology behind it is just starting to hit the mainstream. Smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, estimate body fat percent (and overall body composition) via a technique called bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). Wrist-worn devices that use BIA send an electric current through the arms and measure the difference in electrical signal at both ends.

Because water is the primary conductor of electricity in the body, BIA is essentially giving an estimate (based on your height, weight, and gender) of the total volume of water in the body. Most of our body water exists in our blood, muscles, and organs; very little of it is in our fat stores. In general, about 73% of our water exists in the fat-free mass of our body. By subtracting that fat-free mass from our total body weight, we can make a reasonable estimation of our body fat percentage.

Source: Public Domain

How do fitness trackers measure skin temperature

Skin temperature is becoming a more sought after feature in fitness trackers, especially for women tracking their ovulation cycles. Fitness trackers measure skin temperature using infrared thermometers which use a combination of a thermopile and a thermistor.

Thermopiles are electrical devices that produce a current based on temperature differences between two metals. Infrared radiation (heat) is focused onto one side of the thermopile and the amount of current it produces is determined by the difference in temperature. Since this only reveals a relative difference in temperature, a thermistor is used to determine the ambient temperature of the unheated metal in the thermopile. Thermistors are electrical resistors whose resistance changes based on the temperature.

How fitness trackers and smartwatches count steps

Counting steps is the foundation upon which the modern fitness-tracker industry is built. Unlike some of the other technologies we’ve talked about so far, counting steps is kind of trivial. Inside nearly every fitness tracker, smartwatch, and smartphone is a 3-axis accelerometer, an electrical device that can measure changes in speed going up and down, forward and back, and left and right. By analyzing the peaks and troughs of the accelerometer data, and comparing them to the known patterns of the human gait, the number of steps taken can be approximated to a high degree.

Where to next

Most of the metrics smart wearables are measuring today have only recently become common and affordable. There are still a number of metrics that device makers dream of making available to consumers such as blood pressure and blood glucose levels, both of which are already on the horizon. And given the growing popularity of fitness trackers and smartwatches (and the growing revenue they generate), you can be sure that manufacturers are going to keep innovating and giving us more and more insights into our health.