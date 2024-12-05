The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a beautiful and capable smartwatch. We think it's one of the best smartwatches for Android because of its stylish design. In addition to its good looks, it offers several health and fitness features to help you focus on your well-being and work on your fitness goals. By default, the Google Pixel Watch 3 relies on the robust Fitbit platform for those health and fitness tools. It's an ideal option for beginners because it simplifies performance and recovery metrics, making them easier to understand.

While the Fitbit app may be enough for some, it may be limited for certain workouts and may not be the preferred app. Google added the ability to pair the Google Pixel Watch 3 with fitness equipment and apps, making it easier to share and see your heart rate and workout data.

Fitness equipment and apps that are compatible with the Pixel Watch 3

You typically must hold the handles on a workout machine to measure your heart rate. That position isn't conducive to good form and a comfortable workout. Also, it generally doesn't give you constant heart rate data. Plus, many machines don't offer a built-in heart rate monitor. While you could fuss with a dedicated heart rate monitor, that's another piece of gear you must bring to the gym.

If you have a Google Pixel Watch 3, you can skip the heart rate monitor strap when using certain types of workout machines.

Peloton Bikes, Treads, and Rows

Concept 2 (only those with the latest firmware version)

Echelon

LifeFitness

Hydrow

iFit (NordicTrack)

Matrix

Schwinn

Spinning

Strava

Tonal

Wahoo

Zwift

Google specifies that additional pieces of equipment and apps may be compatible. However, not all Bluetooth-compatible devices or apps connect or behave the same way. Even if something offers a Bluetooth connection, it may not work. Google says that Garmin and TechnoGym are incompatible with the Pixel Watch 3, so you can't pair them.

Fitness apps that work with the Google Pixel Watch 3

Some items in the list above are apps, not workout machines. Strava, for example, doesn't make hardware and is solely an app. Some, such as Peloton, offer workout machines and apps. Each app provides different functionality and features, but many replace or supplement the Fitbit.

When you pair your Google Pixel Watch 3 with apps like Strava, you can use the Strava Wear OS app to record your activity instead of the Fitbit tracker. The Peloton app works in the same way. Your workout data is stored in that app instead of the Fitbit app, though some allow you to sync and share data if you want it in both places.

Get a better workout experience by pairing your Google Pixel Watch 3

While the Fitbit platform is superb, there are limitations, especially if you use fitness equipment. You could use the Google Fit app on your Pixel Watch but would run into the same issues. However, with the Pixel Watch 3, you can pair your watch with compatible workout equipment and apps, giving you all your data in one place.

Along with monitoring your workout routines, set up its health and wellness features to monitor your blood sugar, start your day off right, and get fit.