Fitbit Inspire 3
$80 $100 Save $20
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Yes
- Color Screen
- Yes
- Notification Support
- Yes
- Battery Life
- Up to 10 days
- Display
- 1.46" 124 x 208 OLED
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent fitness tracker with unique features designed to help users monitor and manage stress levels while also tracking and encouraging fitness.
There is a wide variety of Fitbits out there to choose from, but if you're looking for a simple, affordable way to track your health and fitness, this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the one for you. The Inspire 3 is currently marked down to $80 across retailers, which is 20% off its $100 regular price. It's available in three different colors at this price, which is one of its lowest ever.
