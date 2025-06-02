Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 10 days Display 1.46" 124 x 208 OLED The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent fitness tracker with unique features designed to help users monitor and manage stress levels while also tracking and encouraging fitness.

There is a wide variety of Fitbits out there to choose from, but if you're looking for a simple, affordable way to track your health and fitness, this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the one for you. The Inspire 3 is currently marked down to $80 across retailers, which is 20% off its $100 regular price. It's available in three different colors at this price, which is one of its lowest ever.