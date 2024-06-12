Summary Fitbit web dashboard is shutting down next month, with users encouraged to use the mobile app instead.

The company says its mobile app will offer all the same features as the web dashboard, plus more.

This comes as a big disappointment for people who prefer checking their activity or health stats via the fitbit.com dashboard on the web.

Fitbit's time as a Google subsidiary has been somewhat controversial, particularly in the last couple of years or so. Last year, the process of getting existing Fitbit account holders to transfer their data to a Google account officially began, though people have until early next year to make the switch. More recently, we learned that the dedicated Fitbit online store is also nearing its demise. Well, the manufacturer has now announced the shuttering of the Fitbit web dashboard, making it the latest service to join Google's graveyard of products and services.

In a post on the Fitbit community forum, the company said it will stop supporting the web dashboard after July 8, 2024. This means Fitbit users will no longer be able to view their health and fitness stats via fitbit.com on the web. Fitbit says users can now get all their account-related data from the Fitbit mobile app for Android and iOS, which contains "features that were exclusively developed for the app."

"Combined with Google’s decades of being the best at making sense of data, it’s our mission to be one combined Fitbit and Google team. Consolidating the Fitbit.com dashboard into the Fitbit app is a part of that mission, and will allow us to focus on features that provide even more valuable insights to our users."

What's next for Fitbit users?

As the company notes, every feature from the Fitbit web dashboard is available on the mobile app as well. All historical data related to your Fitbit/Google account should also be visible on the iOS or Android app. But for people who have enjoyed viewing their activity/sleep/health stats on the large screen over time, this move is certainly surprising.

Going through some of the replies to the Fitbit announcement post, it's clear that the decision isn't going down well with the users. However, the company encourages people to reach out if they're having trouble finding something on the app. One of the common issues mentioned in the responses is the inability to find some features on the app that are otherwise easily accessible on the web dashboard.

Google could be taking this measure to cut costs or simply refocus its attention on other elements of Fitbit, which will soon include generative AI features. Whatever the reasoning behind the decision, it's evident that customers aren't happy.