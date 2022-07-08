Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, but the company also offers a couple of devices in a more traditionally watch-like form factor. The premium Fitbit Sense offers excellent battery life, a sharp display, and premium construction in a stainless steel case, but at its $329 MSRP, it was a hard sell. But ahead of Prime Day, you can grab one for $171 on Amazon — the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The Fitbit Sense is one of two Fitbit smartwatches released in 2020, along with the Versa 3. They're mostly the same device: they're the same size and shape with the same display and most of the same health tracking capabilities. The only differences are the case material — you're getting stainless steel here, the Versa 3 is made of aluminum — and that the Sense can take ECG scans, measure your skin temperature, and, supposedly, quantify your stress levels by measuring electrical activity in your skin. Those extra features are surely worth something, but maybe not the $70 markup Fitbit originally wanted.

Fitbit Sense — $129 off

$171 at Amazon

Still, at $171, you're getting a great price on a capable, smarter-than-average fitness tracker. The battery can last up to six days with the always-on display turned off, a span of time that'll feel like an eternity if you're used to Wear OS. When they don't cost an arm and a leg, the extra features versus the Versa 3 are appealing, too: the stainless steel case should weather daily wear better than the Versa's aluminum case, and getting on-demand stress ratings is at least novel. While the Sense is frequently on sale for about $200 lately, $171 is a new low, so don't sleep on it.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $45 off

If you're after something a bit smaller, the Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale, too, at $105. It doesn't have access to the same apps and watch faces as the Sense, and it doesn't have the Google Assistant like the Sense does, but it'll track your activity just as well and its battery lasts a bit longer on a charge.

$105 at Amazon