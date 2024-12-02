Fitbit Versa 4 $120 $200 Save $80 The Fitbit Versa 4 delivers a half-smartwatch, half-fitness tracker experience. It packs all basic health tracking features with a big 1.69-inch display to display all your key health metrics. It also supports notification mirroring from the paired phone to make your life easier. Despite its limitations, an $80 discount for Cyber Monday makes the Versa 4 a tempting deal. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Fitbit

The Versa 4 and Sense 2 were the first Fitbit-branded wearables to launch after Google acquired the company. The wearables had a rocky launch in the fall of 2022, plagued with various issues and missing features. But in the following months, Google rolled out several updates to resolve all the shortcomings.

Two years later, the Versa 4 remains our top pick if you want a Fitbit wearable without spending too much. This Cyber Monday, the wearable is even more affordable after a big 40% discount drops its price from $200 to just $120.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4 this Black Friday

The Fitbit Versa 4 runs on Fitbit OS instead of Wear OS. This is not a bummer, though, especially if you want a fitness-oriented wearable. Plus, unlike previous Fitbit wearables, it supports Google Wallet for contactless payments and Google Maps for navigation.

The Versa 4 houses a 1.69-inch display, large enough to show all important information at a glance, including your heart rate, steps walked, SpO2 levels, and more. It also supports Always On display, so you can easily view the time and date at a glance.

The big screen also comes in handy for quickly going through the incoming notifications that arrive on the paired phone. And while there's no Play Store access, the Versa 4 can let you receive calls. It also ships with a ton of customizable watch faces.

Since the Versa 4 is not a smartwatch, it offers excellent battery life. Fitbit claims up to a week of runtime on a full charge, though enabling AOD will drop that to a couple of days. With the Versa 4, you get six months of free Fitbit Premium, which translates into an additional savings of nearly $60. The premium tier gives you access to a library of workouts, enhanced sleep analysis, monthly analysis of your key health metrics, and more.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a great buy if you are looking for a wearable purely for fitness tracking, with basic calls and notification mirroring support. Fitbit usually wants $200 for the Versa 4, which now feels a bit steep, especially since there are Wear OS watches available for around the same price. But at its discounted Cyber Monday price of $120, the wearable is an easy buy.