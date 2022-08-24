Today, Fitbit announced a handful of new fitness trackers: the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3. The former two are Fitbit's first smartwatch-style trackers since Google's acquisition of the company was finalized early last year. Despite recent speculation, the watches don't run Wear OS—but they do come with support for some big-name Google apps like Maps and Wallet.

Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4

The new Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa look an awful lot like the company's previous Sense and Versa watches did—they're the same "squircle"-type shape, though Google says this generation is thinner than the last. The two watches also each have a real hardware button for controlling the UI; the previous generation had what Fitbit called a solid-state button, which some users found to be finicky.

Despite sticking to Fitbit OS rather than transitioning to Wear OS, both new watches have support for Google Wallet for contactless payments and Google Maps for navigation—both significant improvements from the last generation, which relied on Fitbit Pay for payments and had no on-wrist navigation at all. Like Wear OS, it's got customizable tiles for app information at a glance, and it supports Fast Pair on Android phones for quick setup.

3 Images

Close

Fitbit Sense 2 in Blue Mist, Black, and Lunar White.

The Sense 2 features "a new and first-of-its-kind continuous Body Response sensor" that's supposed to better discern your stress levels by monitoring your heart rate, skin temperature, and electrodermal activity (EDA). The first Fitbit Sense could also measure EDA, but only on-demand. Google says the new version is able to track it continuously. It can also measure your blood oxygen levels. The battery is rated for "6+ days," but that'll vary depending on the features you're using. It's the most expensive device Fitbit announced today—it'll retail for $299.95.

Source: Google

As was the case with the last generation, the Versa 4 seems like a pared down, less expensive version of the Sense 2. It does most of the same things as the more expensive watch—activity and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more gimmicky stuff like Premium-exclusive Daily Readiness Scores, but it doesn't have the stress monitoring features of the Sense.

3 Images

Close

Fitbit Versa 4 in Graphite, Aegean Blue, and Rosewater.

The Versa 4 comes with the same six-plus-days battery claim as the Sense 2, and will retail for $229.95. Both the Versa 4 and Sense 2 are available for pre-order starting today.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Source: Google

Fitbit also announced an update to its Inspire trackers, the Inspire 3. Considerably smaller and lighter than either of the above watches, the Inspire 3's claims to fame are its marathon battery life—rated at 10 days or more when you're not using the always-on display—and its relatively affordable price tag of $99.95. It's smaller and thinner than the Inspire 2 was, but otherwise, it's not a major update. It's available for pre-order right now.

Google says it's targeting a fall release for all three of these new Fitbit devices—so far, only the Inspire has a more specific September window.