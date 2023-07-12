Source: Fitbit Fitbit Versa 4 $140 $200 Save $60 The Fitbit Versa 4 is among the best affordable wearables in the market. It supports Google Pay/Wallet payments with an MSRP of $200. But this Prime Day deal cuts an additional $60 on the asking price, putting this among the best Fitbit deals we've seen this week. $140 at Amazon

We've officially entered day two of the Amazon Prime Day shopping festivities, with innumerable discounts on several categories of products. Google-owned Fitbit is world-renowned for its fitness hardware, such as the Sense 2 and Versa 4, both refreshed last year. The latter can now be picked up for just $140, courtesy of this Prime-exclusive deal on Amazon. While this isn't the cheapest price on the Versa 4 in its lifetime, we're unlikely to see this extremely capable smartwatch going for any lower this shopping season.

Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4 this Amazon Prime Day

While the initial days of the Fitbit Versa 4's launch were anything but smooth, the smartwatch has since picked up some much-needed features. One of these is Google Maps navigation, with support officially arriving earlier this year. The Versa 4 features a 1.69-inch screen, large enough to use Maps or browse through your favorite workouts. Speaking of which, this Fitbit smartwatch has a wide array of fitness and health-related features, including 24x7 heart rate monitoring and over 40 exercise modes. Each new owner of the Versa 4 will also receive six months of Fitbit Premium for free, unlocking additional insights and some exclusive features, usually costing $10 per month.

Despite the lack of some Google apps like Assistant, the Versa 4 is an excellent value for $140, particularly considering attributes like battery life. Fitbit says this smartwatch can last for up to 2 days with the always-on display enabled, while you can stretch it to up to a week with AOD turned off. Of course, the Versa 4 can also send you call and text notifications from your paired phone over Bluetooth. A ton of watch faces are available, too, so there's no shortage of options to customize the Versa 4.

So if you're an Amazon Prime member and are seeking out a reasonably priced smartwatch that works with your Android smartphone, this Versa 4 deal has to be on top of the list. Amazon likes to reward Prime subscribers with early deals and discounts, encouraging more people to give this rewarding membership option a try. But if you're not on Prime yet, there are still some smartwatch and fitness tracker deals worth checking out on day 2 of Prime Day.