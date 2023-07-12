Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 is among the best affordable wearables in the market. It supports Google Pay/Wallet payments with an MSRP of $200. But this Prime Day deal cuts an additional $60 on the asking price, putting this among the best Fitbit deals we've seen this week.
We've officially entered day two of the Amazon Prime Day shopping festivities, with innumerable discounts on several categories of products. Google-owned Fitbit is world-renowned for its fitness hardware, such as the Sense 2 and Versa 4, both refreshed last year. The latter can now be picked up for just $140, courtesy of this Prime-exclusive deal on Amazon. While this isn't the cheapest price on the Versa 4 in its lifetime, we're unlikely to see this extremely capable smartwatch going for any lower this shopping season.
Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4 this Amazon Prime Day
While the initial days of the Fitbit Versa 4's launch were anything but smooth, the smartwatch has since picked up some much-needed features. One of these is Google Maps navigation, with support officially arriving earlier this year. The Versa 4 features a 1.69-inch screen, large enough to use Maps or browse through your favorite workouts. Speaking of which, this Fitbit smartwatch has a wide array of fitness and health-related features, including 24x7 heart rate monitoring and over 40 exercise modes. Each new owner of the Versa 4 will also receive six months of Fitbit Premium for free, unlocking additional insights and some exclusive features, usually costing $10 per month.
Despite the lack of some Google apps like Assistant, the Versa 4 is an excellent value for $140, particularly considering attributes like battery life. Fitbit says this smartwatch can last for up to 2 days with the always-on display enabled, while you can stretch it to up to a week with AOD turned off. Of course, the Versa 4 can also send you call and text notifications from your paired phone over Bluetooth. A ton of watch faces are available, too, so there's no shortage of options to customize the Versa 4.
So if you're an Amazon Prime member and are seeking out a reasonably priced smartwatch that works with your Android smartphone, this Versa 4 deal has to be on top of the list. Amazon likes to reward Prime subscribers with early deals and discounts, encouraging more people to give this rewarding membership option a try. But if you're not on Prime yet, there are still some smartwatch and fitness tracker deals worth checking out on day 2 of Prime Day.