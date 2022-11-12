The Fitbit Versa series offers good-looking fitness trackers with strong battery life at prices that don't tear holes in your wallet. The just-launched Versa 4 is slimmer than its predecessor and it's capable of tracking your heart rate, sleep, and calories for up to six days on a single charge. It hits the trifecta of being good-looking, capable, and affordable, especially today: Fitbit has dropped the Versa 4's price for the first time ahead of Black Friday.

Though it does offer some smartwatch features, the Versa 4 is a fitness tracker first and foremost. In addition to the aforementioned tracking features, the device also gives you a Daily Readiness Score, which uses your data to help you determine which days you can work out harder, and which days you need recovery, as well as built-in GPS and workout intensity map. Plus, it's capable of tracking over 40 exercises, including CrossFit, dancing, skiing, and HIIT.

This is the first time we've seen it come on sale since launch, bringing it down from its full retail price of $230 all the way down to $150, a savings of $80. You'll be able to find the tracker at this price over on Amazon or Best Buy's site.

Currently with smartwatch features, the Versa 4 supports notifications and quick replies when your Android phone is nearby. This means you'll get alerted for calls, texts, calendar events, and apps with the ability to select a quick response or reply via voice-to-text. It can also talk to Amazon Alexa for performing tasks like setting alarms and reminders, checking the weather, etc. There is a software update in the works, however, that is expected to add Google Maps, Google Wallet, and the ability to take phone calls to the Versa 4. We don't have an exact date or, really, even an ETA other than the "coming soon" badge listed next to the features on the company's website, but they're value adds to keep in mind.

If you're looking for a high-end smartwatch, or an advanced fitness tracker for a competitive athlete, there are other, more expensive options out there. But if you're looking to please almost anyone in the crowd, the Fitbit Versa 4 should be just fine. Take advantage of this deal while you can.