The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the most full-featured members of Fitbit's lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers. While the watch offers a lot of great functionality, it might seem a tad too expensive for some users at $230. Luckily for you, Amazon is now offering a limited-time 34% discount, bringing its price down to a much more palatable $152.

The Versa is nearly half an inch thick and weighs an ounce and a half. Its case is made of aluminum instead of stainless steel, which helps keep it lightweight. Its solid-state sensor button on the left offers access to four apps at a time, and the watch keeps track of expected stats like steps and heart rate. Unlike some trackers, the Versa 3 also has an altimeter, which lets you check the altitude covered during a physical activity like hiking.

The Fitbit Versa 3 was the first in its series to introduce Active Zone Minutes, which let users keep track of their workouts in real time even without their phones. The sturdy smartwatch is larger than many of its peers, yet feels rather comfortable while wearing despite its big screen. Apart from the usual fitness stats like heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, the smartwatch can track menstrual cycles, and even your average oxygen saturation level while sleeping. You'll also get sleep score from 0 to 100 based on your overall quality of sleep.

$152 on Amazon

That being said, the hybrid fitness tracker does have a few minor downsides. Unlike the Fitbit Charge 5, users cannot save music unless streaming apps such as Spotify or Deezer are installed. It also lacks the ECG testing or skin temperature tracking found in the Fitbit Sense. Additionally, its bulky look may be a turnoff to some customers, who prefer the sleeker appearance found in watches such as the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch or a watch in the Skagen Falster series.

However, the Versa 3's benefits far outweigh its negatives. One of the smartwatch's major advantages is its battery life of six days when charged at full capacity (or nearly four days when the always-on display is active). Its battery capacity exceeds most Apple or Samsung watches, which don't even cross the two-day threshold, and fast-charging the watch for just 12 minutes can provide an entire day of power. With the watch getting another $78 knocked off its price tag, we wouldn't turn down this deal