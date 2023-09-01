Product render of Fitbit Versa 2, front view, in Black and Carbon Fitbit Versa 2 $120 $150 Save $30 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a smartwatch that's been around for a while, but it's still got some of the best features on the market, including a sharp AMOLED display, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and Amazon Alexa. And right now, you can get it for $30 off, so snap it up before it goes extinct. $120 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a bit long in the tooth, but it's still a great option for budget-conscious fitness enthusiasts. If you're looking for a cheap and effective way to track your steps, sleep, and other fitness metrics, the Versa 2 is a solid choice.

Amazon currently has the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $120. The fitness tracker is normally $150, but today you can get one of the best Fitbit deals we've ever seen.

Why the Fitbit Versa 2 is worth buying

Although we normally don't recommend products several years old, the Fitbit Versa 2 remains a great wearable device for the money. Fitbit is still a well-known fitness tracker brand, producing some of the best devices for tracking your health data, and the Versa 2 is one of them. It currently has a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon from over 14,000 reviews, so it's definitely a popular choice. While this midrange fitness tracker was released in 2019, wearables do not age as quickly as other devices.

Like its competitors, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great smartwatch that does it all, including tracking your steps, activities, sleep, and heart rate. It also allows you to see notifications from your phone and control your music with your voice, thanks to the built-in support for Amazon Alexa. Plus, it has a battery life of over six days on a single charge, so you can wear it for nearly a week without having to worry about it running out of juice.

The Google-owned company has been making top-of-the-line devices for years, and they're constantly innovating to add new features and improve accuracy. All the data your Fitbit collects is automatically synced to your account, so you can see your progress over time. And with the advanced sensors, you can track even more aspects of your health than ever before.