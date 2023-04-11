Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit back in January 2021, and now we’re expecting some of the more noticeable results of that acquisition. Last month, Google killed off some of Fitbit’s fun community features like adventures and challenges, and this summer, it’s starting the process of killing your Fitbit login.

Starting this summer, existing Fitbit users will have the ability to swap their Fitbit login for their Google Account. While you won’t be required to port your account over just yet, everyone will have to use Google as their login by 2025. If you’re new to Fitbit, starting this summer, you’ll also be required to create your account with a Google Account rather than creating a Fitbit-specific username and password.

The move isn’t exactly a surprise. It stands to reason that Google would eventually want to consolidate Fitbit data with the rest of your Google account. We first heard about the plans in September of last year, and today’s announcement just solidifies the timeline for the change.

Google says that while your login will change, you’ll still have access to your historic Fitbit data. The company argues that using your Google Account will make things easier for you since you won’t have to remember separate login credentials. You’ll also be able to manage your Fitbit data in the Google Privacy Center.

Google also notes in its announcement post for the change that your Fitbit and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads and that the data will be stored separately from Google Ads data.

The process is similar to what Google did following its Nest acquisition. It’s worth noting that we’re currently a few years out from that and the Nest app on some platforms, namely Android TV, still isn’t supported — which is to say there might be a few hiccups along the way.