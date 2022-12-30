Samsung is racing through its rollout of Android 13-based One UI 5 to eligible devices, thanks to its timely update schedule. Shortly after pushing the update to more recent releases, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung began rolling it out to its previous-generation foldable models as well as other supported phones. While the process did not encounter as many serious bugs as the One UI 4 release did last year, some Samsung phone users are now voicing their frustrations over a One UI 5 issue that is breaking the Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe sync on Samsung devices running Android 13.

As spotted by SamMobile, a number of Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe owners reported that their fitness trackers have stopped syncing with their Galaxy phones after updating to the latest version of Android. Many of them have taken to the community forums on Fitbit’s website to report this issue. Affected devices seem to include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and other models running Android 13.

There is no clear explanation for the root cause of the problem at this time, but Fitbit claims its team has identified the bug. The company is now working on a fix, though this will not be available until early January.

Fortunately for a few Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners, they don't have to wait for the calendar to roll over into a new year. A recent update to the foldable phone appears to have fixed the bug, as reported by SamMobile. This update, which was released earlier in December, bumped up the software version to F711BXXU3DVL9 / F711BOXM3DVL9 / F711BXXU3DVL9. For now, others are out of luck, and they will have to wait until the holidays are over before their Fitbit trackers are able to sync with Samsung phones.

As a workaround, Fitbit recommends using another handset — be it your secondary phone or someone else’s device — in order to sync your Charge 5 or Luxe data after installing the Fitbit app. Obviously, this won't be a solution for everyone, so if you don't have an extra device, keep your eyes peeled for an incoming patch. If you're feeling burned by Fitbit, you might consider some of the best fitness tracker alternatives around, such as Samsung's own Galaxy Watch 5.