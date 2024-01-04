According to several recent surveys, improving fitness is once again the most popular New Year's resolution this year, and whether you're new to the exercise crew, or a workout veteran, a new fitness tracker can help you achieve your goals. Now there are obviously a ton of these things out there to choose from, but you really can't go wrong with a Fitbit. They offer a wide range of features, and come in various shapes and sizes, and right now they are up to 38% off with this limited-time sale.

Best Fitbit deals

Our current top pick for the best fitness tracker is the Fitbit Inspire 3. It's just a solid device, with excellent battery life and a wealth of features—perfect for anyone looking for a band-style wearable. For a band with a larger display, we like the Charge series, which adds a 1.1-inch OLED screen, built-in GPS, and other features. And finally, if you're looking for a smartwatch-styled Fitbit, check out the Sense 2. It has a beautiful 43mm display and the battery can last for up to 6 days. Note that all models include 6 free months of Fitbit's Premium Membership, and after that, some features will become unavailable unless you sign up for the monthly service.