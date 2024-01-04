Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

According to several recent surveys, improving fitness is once again the most popular New Year's resolution this year, and whether you're new to the exercise crew, or a workout veteran, a new fitness tracker can help you achieve your goals. Now there are obviously a ton of these things out there to choose from, but you really can't go wrong with a Fitbit. They offer a wide range of features, and come in various shapes and sizes, and right now they are up to 38% off with this limited-time sale.

Best Fitbit deals

Our current top pick for the best fitness tracker is the Fitbit Inspire 3. It's just a solid device, with excellent battery life and a wealth of features—perfect for anyone looking for a band-style wearable. For a band with a larger display, we like the Charge series, which adds a 1.1-inch OLED screen, built-in GPS, and other features. And finally, if you're looking for a smartwatch-styled Fitbit, check out the Sense 2. It has a beautiful 43mm display and the battery can last for up to 6 days. Note that all models include 6 free months of Fitbit's Premium Membership, and after that, some features will become unavailable unless you sign up for the monthly service.