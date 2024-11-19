Key Takeaways Fitbit Android app now has a tablet interface with improved layout for wider screens.

The new design condenses information into multiple columns, reducing the need for scrolling.

Fitbit introduces Sleep Labs in the app, a feature for Premium members to analyze sleep patterns.

The Fitbit Android app is finally getting a tablet interface. 9to5Google has reported that version 4.3 of the Fitbit app, rolling out now, includes a reconfigured interface for large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. Fitbit is also getting a new, opt-in Labs feature meant to help improve your sleep.

Prior to version 4.3, the Fitbit app's large-screen interface was the standard phone experience, stretched out to fill the entire screen. The new design really isn't all that different, but it does condense information into multiple columns, taking better advantage of wider screens and requiring less scrolling to navigate. Previously, on both phone and tablet displays, the app's home screen featured one large circular metric above three smaller ones. Now, on tablet-size displays, those four metrics are presented on a single line.

Source: 9to5Google

Fitbit's new tablet interface.

Fitbit shut down its web interface in July, leaving users who prefer larger screens without a good way to interact with their fitness data. This updated tablet interface is an improvement on that front, though it won't satisfy users who preferred to access their Fitbit data from a desktop computer.

Version 4.3 of the Fitbit app is rolling out on the Play Store now; if you don't have the new tablet interface yet (I'm not seeing it on my Pixel Tablet), you should soon.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2024 Our favorite smartwatches for any Android phones

Fitbit tests new Sleep Labs functionality

Rolling out for Fitbit Labs users

Fitbit previews new features to Premium members using its Labs feature. Also reported by 9to5, a new Labs option called Sleep Labs has started appearing for some users under the full list of Labs tests. The new sleep functionality involves both multiple choice and written questions, which Fitbit then evaluates to try to piece together what impacted your sleep most from night to night. You'll see a weekly recap feature after participating in Sleep Labs for several nights in a row.

Like the new tablet interface, Sleep Labs is rolling out to Premium members now. Unlike that new large-screen UI, though, Sleep Labs doesn't seem to be dependent on a certain app version will likely make its way to eligible users via a server-side switch.