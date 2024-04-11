Summary Google revamped Fitbit app with three tabs for easy health tracking and viewing vital metrics in September 2023.

New Sleep section provides essential information at a glance and allows for easy analysis over time.

The redesigned Sleep section in the Fitbit app is rolling out now.

Google confirmed a major overhaul of the Fitbit app in August 2023, with the redesign rolling out a month later. As a part of a revamp, the app was simplified and designed around three tabs: Today, Coach, and You. It made tracking and viewing your vital health metrics easy. While the new UI was fresh and modern, some sections of the app still used the old design. Google is slowly changing that, with a revamped Sleep stats page now rolling out for the Fitbit app.

The new Sleep section in the Fitbit app has a more straightforward and easier-to-navigate interface. More importantly, it provides all essential information at a glance, like the time you slept last night, sleep duration, sleep score, and sleep timeline. You can long press on the sleep timeline to know exactly when you slept or entered deep sleep.

There are tabs at the top to view your sleep metrics over a week, month, or year. This will make it easy to view and analyze your sleep patterns over a longer time period. Compared to Fitbit's current Sleep section, the new UI looks a lot more modern and surfaces all relevant important information at the top.

Fitbit has not added any new functionality as part of the redesign, so you won't see any additional data. The new design focuses on better surfacing the captured data for easier understanding.

Remember that advanced sleep tracking insights, like Sleep profile, are a part of Fitbit Premium, so you must be a subscriber to access those stats.

Some sections of the Fitbit app still need work

With the Sleep page revamped, Fitbit needs to work on modernizing its app's Heart, Readiness, Stress management, and Health metrics sections. Hopefully, the company will get to these faster than it took to redesign the Sleep section, which arrives six months after the app got its big Material You upgrade.

The redesigned Sleep section in the Fitbit app is rolling out on Android today for Fitbit and Pixel Watch users. You might not get the new UI immediately, but it should be available over the coming weeks.