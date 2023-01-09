One big reason the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 didn’t make it to our favorite smartwatches list was their lack of smart features. They dropped support for third-party apps even though their predecessor supported them. Ever since Google took Fitbit under its wing, the two premium watches have been picking up native support for apps like Google Wallet and Maps. And it now looks like third-party apps may soon make their way back to the Sense 2 and Versa 4 after much outcry.

Some users took to Reddit to report that the MEDI ID 5.0 app is now available for their Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches (via 9to5Google). For one of the users, however, the app failed to work even though they could install it successfully on their Fitbit.

MEDI ID’s Fitbit Gallery (the company’s app store) listing recently added the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 as its supported devices — and it’s the only third-party app to do so. That’s why it’s hard to say for sure if Fitbit is going all in with third-party app support on its newest smartwatches or if this availability is just a mistake that could be reversed later on.

People have been up in arms about the unavailability of anything other than first-party apps on the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 ever since the two watches were launched, especially considering their high launch prices. Proper app support is what makes a smartwatch smart, and we hope Fitbit is taking all the feedback to make things right for its customers.

But what Fitbit Premium users will be happy about is the support for two new watch faces: Trials and Streaks. As shown in the screenshots above, both watch faces make pretty good use of the available display estate to show your daily progress or weekly streaks without overwhelming you with unnecessary data, and you even have the option to customize them to your liking. Both these watch faces are available only for the Sense 2 and the Versa 4, and you must be subscribed to Fitbit Premium to access them.